F.Y.I. – November 2021

F.Y.I. Things Worth Knowing

Warming Up The Community

The fifth annual Delaware KIDS Fund Camping Out for Coats is full steam ahead and is closing in on a significant achievement. With funding for more than 120 new coats already in hand, the fundraiser is hoping to receive donations to purchase 1,400 coats this year. If that goal is met, Camping Out for Coats would have donated 10,000 coats since 2017.

Per tradition, Camping Out for Coats will host an actual camping excursion on Nov. 19 at Operation Warm Newport headquarters (10 S. James St., Newport). However, prior to the overnight camping, a kick-off party is set for 5-9pm. For a $10 donation, attendees receive drinks, appetizers, live music, bonfire and can take part in a silent auction. All coats donated to local children by the Delaware KIDS Fund are new. For more or to donate, visit CampingForCoats.com

New Partnership For Two City Arts Institutions

City Theater Company has formed a new partnership with The Delaware Contemporary (TDC) and will now present its Mainstage and Fearless Improv performances at the art museum’s Riverfront location (200 S. Madison St.). Using a COVID-19 relief grant, TDC’s Wings Foundation Auditorium has been transformed into black box performance space, enhanced by upgraded lighting and audio. The new space will be available to all arts and culture organizations in need of performance or special event space.

“The values and vision of The Delaware Contemporary are very much in line with those of City Theater Company, and we are thrilled to be partnering with this iconic institution in 2021 and beyond,” says CTC Artistic Director Kerry Kristine McElrone.

The 27-year-old CTC, which has been entertaining audiences virtually during the pandemic with online content (including music videos and new play readings) plans to return to live performances beginning this December with a presentation of the musical Once. Visit City-Theater.org

A Crisp Ride Along The Northern Delaware Greenways Trail

Urban Bike Project’s sixth annual Crisp Classic is set for Sun., Nov. 7 (12:30pm ride start). The family-friendly bike ride offers 8- and 12.5-mile ride options and is followed by an after party at Bellevue State Park sponsored by Dogfish Head Brewery. Registration is $30 and includes food, two beer tickets and s’mores around the campfire. Those who register by Oct. 30 receive a souvenir T-shirt. Proceeds support UBP’s efforts to increase bicycling in all Wilmington communities. For those not interesting in riding, you can sponsor an Urban Bike Project rider for just $20. Visit UrbanBikeProject.com

Kingwood Community Center Celebrates Milestone

Kingswood Community Center, a service partner of The WRK Group, (The Warehouse, REACH Riverside, and Kingswood Community Center), is celebrating its 75th anniversary. Created in 1946, the Kingswood United Methodist Church opened its doors to local youth and laid the foundation for today’s Kingswood Community Center (KCC). Originally, KCC served white members of the community, but that changed under the leadership of then-Executive Director Francis Norton and Recreation Director of Youth Ernest Webster, a black community resident. Through their combined guidance, KCC extended it services to include the first community day care center for black children.

Today’s KCC serves as an educational sanctuary for Wilmington’s children as well as a place to build lasting community at the Jimmy Jenkins Senior Center. KCC provides an Early Learning Academy, serving children ages 12 months to five years and provides academic support and enrichment activities for school-aged children, ages five through 12. The Jimmy Jenkins Senior Center, located within KCC, addresses the needs and interests of seniors in our community by providing them with support that focuses on maximizing independence. KCC also provides community and family services that deliver support and information through referrals to local services for individuals and families.

Showtime For The Playhouse On Rodney Square

After a 20-month shutdown because of COVID-19, The Playhouse on Rodney Square returns to action Nov 18-21 with the presentation of the Broadway musical Waitress. The Playhouse used nine months of the shutdown to completely refurbish the historic theater, including new seats, carpeting, draperies and curtains, improved lighting and a freshening of the ceiling cloud mural. Waitress will feature five performances, including matinees on Sat. and Sun., Nov. 20-21. Visit TheGrandWilmington.org

Late-Season Callup Historic For Wilmington Blue Rocks

On the final day of the 2021 Major League Baseball (MLB) season, late-season callup Joan Adon was on the mound for the Washington Nationals. While the game was an insignificant game for the Nationals (they had been eliminated from playoff contention weeks earlier), Adon’s appearance was a milestone for the Wilmington Blue Rocks as he became their 200th player to reach the MLB level.

Adon joins MLB stars such as Johnny Damon, Jon Lieber, Carlos Beltran, Mike Sweeney, Jacoby Ellsbury, Zack Greinke, Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Salvador Perez and Kelvin Herrera as former Blue Rocks to make “The Show.”

The Blue Rocks’ 2009 team was especially rich with talent as 11 players from that team reached the Major League level and five of them were on the 2015 World Series champion Kansas City Royals. Ironically, though heavily favored, that Blue Rocks team did not win the Carolina League championship. They were defeated in the playoff semifinals by the Lynchburg Hillcats.

The Blue Rocks open the 2022 season at Frawley Stadium Apr. 8 against Brooklyn. For the 2022 schedule and ticket information, visit BlueRocks.com