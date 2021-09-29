Worth Trying: October 2021

Suggestions from our staff and contributors

Take A Leap Of Faith

Take a deep breath and do the Monkey Drop at Go Ape! in Bear. Climb to a 40-foot high platform, get strapped in, and step off. I did it last summer, and take my word for it — it’s a thrill. While you’re there, try the Treetop Adventure, Treetop Journey, or even axe-throwing. Details: goape.com.

— Bob Yearick, Contributing Editor

Take A Swigg

Located at 1601 Concord Pike in North Wilmington, Swigg is a destination for wine lovers seeking personal service, and owner David Govatos knows his grapes. He also understands customer preferences, including shopping online. The revamped Swigg website lets you do just that. Order and pay online at Swiggwine.com; pick up at the store.

— Pam George, Contributing Writer

Prime Rib Night At Walter’s

Let’s be honest: There simply are not a lot of places in the area where one can get a solid prime-rib dinner. And there’s certainly not many where you can get a superb 14-ounce cut for less than $40 — that also includes salad or soup; a side of mashed potatoes or broccoli; and choice of three desserts. However, for the very reasonable price of $38.95, this is exactly what you get at Walter’s Steakhouse on Friday nights.

If you’ve never been, Walter’s is a gem of a place at 802 N. Union St. (Wilm.) that strikes a nice balance between traditional ambience and modern comforts and appeal. If you haven’t been in a while, this offer poses a great reason to go back and see some of the recent updates. Walters-Steakhouse.com

— Jim Miller, Director of Publications

Buzz Free

Caffeine has its benefits, but with so many downsides (sleep issues, dependence, dehydration, among others), it’s worth trying to give it up. Replace a favorite coffee or tea with its decaf version, or venture into herbal teas or fruit waters. Toss a brand name in your grocery cart (Celestial Seasonings’ Zinger line layers flavors like Sangria and Watermelon Lime over calming hibiscus) or buy local: check out Levitea.com (Raspberry Beret, Blueberry Buckle herbal teas), or Drip Café (Siane Chimbu, a decaf java from Papua New Guinea).

— JulieAnne Cross, Contributing Writer