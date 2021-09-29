Area Music Notes

Andrew Neu & Rob Zinn At The Ponderosa

The Ponderosa Barn doesn’t sound like a place you would expect to hear smooth jazz, but the privately funded West Grove, Pa. venue does a few things that sets it apart from the crowd.

For one, all proceeds from the Andrew Neu & Robb Zinn Smooth Jazz Concert on Sat., Oct. 9 go directly to the players on stage — the venue takes no percentage of sales.

“It’s kind of like Daryl’s House,” Zinn says, comparing the Ponderosa to setting of the popular show Live From Daryl’s House, featuring Daryl Hall.

Zinn, who recently moved to Florida, played trumpet in a variety of Delaware bands over the decades including Whale, Group Therapy, Rocket 88, The Jimmy Pritchard Band and Special Delivery.

Both Zinn and acclaimed saxophonist, Neu, have had recent releases make the Billboard Smooth Jazz charts and are just coming off their Summer Jazz Festival Tour. Their Ponderosa show starts at 7pm. Visit Ponderosa-Barn-LLC.Ticketleap.com.

Xtianstock Returns to Dew Point Brewery

Raising funds for the Christian Salcedo Music Scholarship, Xtianstock unites local bands and music fans mid-month at Dew Point Brewery.

The scholarship offers expanded music lessons and musical equipment to selected students from Wilmington’s Christina Cultural Arts Center. The scholarship is one of the programs offered by the Light Up The Queen Foundation.

Returning to Dew Point’s outdoor performance area after a successful show last October, this year’s show features The Sin City Band, Stackabones, Earl Anem, Younger Than Charlie and Friends of the Ninth Eye.

This is the fifth show of the series. Shows prior to 2020 were held at The Farm, owned and managed by musician Butch Zito of Stackabones. This year’s show runs at the Yorklyn brewery from 2-8pm on Saturday, October 16. Visit LightUpThequeen.org.

Makers Micro Music Fest

Wilmington’s Makers Alley celebrates its second anniversary on Sat., Oct. 2 with Makers Micro Music Fest (aka M3 Fest) presented be Rainbow Records.

The collaborative event features musical performances by Grace Vonderkuhn, Heavy Temple, Eyebawl, Nathan Gray, Grave Bathers, Bummer Camp, Carrier, Sarah Koon plus area DJs.

The free event starts at noon. Visit MakersAlleyDE.com.

Irish Music At Hooley Go Brunch

The Irish Culture Club of Delaware hosts Hooley Go Braugh on Sat., Oct. 2 featuring Murray Men, The Benny & Bill Duo and Irish dancers.

The celebration at The American Wilmington Turners follows a procession from St. Elizabeth’s Church starting at noon. A cash bar and food sales are provided by Dead Presidents Pub & Restaurant. Visit Facebook.com/DelawareIrish.

Gable Music Reignites Wilmington Rock Circus

Bands from the original Wilmington Rock Circus, held 10 year ago, will return at year’s end to create another wild, musical spectacle.

The Bullets, Universal Funk Order, Joe Trainor Trio and Petey Lownotes and the Truckstop Regulars have all been confirmed by Gable Music Ventures, the event organizers, as of press deadline.

The show will be held 6-11pm on December 27 at Theatre N. Visit GableMusicVentures.com.

The Collingwood To Perform Halloween Eve Show

Never a band to shy away from spooky subjects — or a good time — The Collingwood will be playing their first live show in nearly two years on Sat., Oct. 30 at the Kennett Flash.

The band is taking full opportunity out of the fact that their show is the night before Halloween, aka Mischief Night.

“The idea is to bring the cosmic, witchy darkness of [our music and videos] into the Kennett Flash that night,” says lead singer, guitarist and film auteur Chris Malinowski. So expect Halloween themed costumes in line with the band’s music videos for “Confetti” and “Jouissance,” which they released this year.

Tickets for the show are $15 in advance and $20 night of show. Doors open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm with New Shields opening. Visit KennettFlash.org.