60-Second Review – Blue Bayou

O&A movie columnist Mark Fields’ quick take on the latest releases(5 / 5)
Quietly scathing immigration story feels vivid, grounded.
Award-winning independent filmmaker Justin Chon (Gook) directed, wrote, and stars in Blue Bayou, a simple but utterly heartbreaking film about a family on there verge of being torn apart by politics. When Antonio, who was adopted from Korea as a toddler, runs afoul of the law, he is treated with a deportation that could separate him from his pregnant American wife and step-daughter. Chon’s clear-eyed film creates an environment in which his complex, contradictory characters hope and dream despite their limited options. Blue Bayou is devastating because it doesn’t cop out with an idealized hero and an implausible Hollywood ending.