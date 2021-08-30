F.Y.I. – September 2021

F.Y.I. Things Worth Knowing

A Run For The Birds

Tri-State Bird Rescue & Research, which has been a part of the Delaware community for more than 45 years and each year treats more than 3,000 wild native birds, is hosting Feathered Friends 5K on Sun., Sept. 19 at Glasgow Park in Newark. The run, which can be done in person or virtually, will raise funds for Tri-State’s bird rescue efforts. The in-person run starts at 9am with no in-person registration.

Visit RunSignUp.com/TriStateBirdRescue5k

Hollywood Comes To Auburn Heights

Screen Stars is the theme of this year’s 10th annual Auburn Heights Invitational set for Sept. 18 at Auburn Heights in Yorklyn. Classic cars matching those that appeared in films such as The Graduate, American Graffiti, Animal House and Magnum P.I. will be on hand as well as some of the finest early automobiles of the last century. Visitors can also explore the recently renovated Marshall Steam Museum, which includes a new attraction: an exhibit of 80 extraordinary pedal cars. Event admission includes entry to the Marshall Steam Museum, which houses the world’s largest operating collection of Stanley steam cars, plus free steam-popped popcorn from the museum’s restored 1930s Cretors popper, and rides on the Auburn Valley Railroad. A silent auction and raffle featuring unique and extraordinary local items round out the day’s activities. All proceeds from the event support the Marshall Steam Museum and Friends of Auburn Heights. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the gate with discounts for those under 15. Visit AuburnHeights.org

National Publication Gives Wilmington And Delaware Top-10 Rating

Wilmington earned high marks in a recent national report by Business Facilities, an international publication that serves as a leading source for corporate site selectors and economic development professionals. The city was rated the nation’s #2 Best Business Climate for under-200,000 population and Delaware ranked #10 in the country for its tech talent pipeline. Other local top 10 placements in the 17th annual publication include Wilmington’s ranking as part of the #7 Large Healthcare Hub in the U.S and Delaware’s rankings of #6 state for Electricity from Solar and #9 state for Offshore Wind Power. Delaware’s placement among the nation’s top 10 states for its tech talent pipeline — a new category in the report — is no surprise given that there are 70% more tech jobs across all sectors available than any other job opportunities in the state. From August 2019 to July 2020 alone, Delaware averaged more than 4,000 IT job postings and 474 hires per month. Delaware has more than 17,000 jobs filled by IT professionals and degrees in computer science and information technology rising by about 20% over the last two years.

Sug Daniels Releases Solo EP This Month

Danielle Johnson, the front woman of funk/soul band Hoochi Coochi, is releasing a self-produced EP this month under the moniker Sug Daniels. Johnson has been releasing music under the Sug Daniels since June and after her first release, Heavy, she was approached by Weird Sister Records (Brooklyn, N.Y.) for a re-release and continued project support. A release party is set for Fri., Sept. 3 at the Jackson Inn (101 N. DuPont St., Wilm.) from 6-10pm. Also performing that evening will be Zookie, Chvnce and Lauren & The Homewreckers. Tickets are $10. To sample Sug Daniels’ music, visit SugDaniels.bandcamp.com

Donate Delaware Is Ready to Help

Donate Delaware is asking organizations and communities throughout the state that need assistance in obtaining personal protective equipment (PPE) to complete the request form on its website. Donate Delaware volunteers will then work with nonprofit and community leaders to ensure those requests are met. Visit DonateDelaware.org

Inaugural Class Graduates BPG University

Seven local high school students recently completed Wilmington developer The Buccini/Pollin Group’s first internship program designed to expose students to the many aspects of real estate development prior to graduation. The goal of the three-week, paid internship is to show students a variety of potential careers and connect them with pathways for future employment either at BPG or other real estate and construction firms.

“The goal of the program was really to inspire interest in future career paths by providing real-world work experience in an office setting,” said Sarah Lamb, Vice President of Design, Marketing, & Community Outreach for The Buccini/Pollin Group. “We will consider the program a success when our students return after high school to apply for our college internships, post-graduate positions, and so forth.”

For more information on how to get involved with BPG University or adopt a similar program at your company, email BPGU@bpgroup.net

Hagley Exhibition Offers New Way To Experience Innovation

Hagley Museum’s new Nation of Inventors exhibition, which opens Sept. 13, celebrates the spirit of ingenuity by taking visitors on a journey of the patent system using Hagley’s unique collection of more than 100 patent models. Patent models are scaled representations of inventions that were part of the original patent application process starting in 1790. The patent models demonstrated the key components, usefulness, and novelty of inventions. Beautifully crafted, they not only demonstrated practical ideas but are also works of art. Hagley’s patent models traveled the globe and have been displayed in the National Museum of China in Beijing and in Disneyland Park in Paris. Visit Hagley.org

Two Bike Rides Help Showcase Delaware

Two Delaware bicycling traditions continue this fall with the 35th Annual Amish Bike Tour set for Sat., Sept. 18 in Dover and the 9th Annual River Towns Ride taking place Sat., Oct. 2 in New Castle County.

The Amish Bike Tour offers routes of 15, 25, 50, 62 and 100 miles over quiet country backroads with all routes working in a rest stop at the famous Amish Schoolhouse and its popular fresh-baked pies. Proceeds benefit Bike Delaware’s efforts to improve and expand bike transportation in the state. Visit BikeDe.org.

The River Towns Ride offers cyclists the opportunity to visit the historic riverfronts of Delaware City, New Castle and Wilmington while earning medals based on distance completed. Riders can start in any of the three river towns with a post-ride party featuring live music, games, beer and non-alcoholic beverages at Delaware City’s Battery Park. Visit RiverTownsFestival.com