F.Y.I. – July 2021

F.Y.I. Things Worth Knowing

Salute to Delaware Craft Producers

The 11th annual Delaware Beer, Wine & Spirits Festival returns to the Delaware Agricultural Museum & Village in Dover on Sat., Aug. 28 from 4–7:30pm. The event is the only statewide festival for the state’s craft alcohol industry and features every producer on the Delaware Beer, Wine & Spirits Trail. Admission is limited to 500 with VIP options. Visit DeBeerWineSpirits.com

Delaware Humane and SPCA to Merge

Two non-profit, no-kill agencies sharing complementary missions to support animals and people in Delaware and the greater region have agreed to merge. The Delaware Humane Association (DHA) and Delaware SPCA hope to complete the merger by this fall and create an organization that provides greater access to programs and services and results in a deeper positive impact. Operations will continue at each organization’s current locations in Wilmington, Stanton/Newark, and Rehoboth Beach. For more on the merger, visit DelawareHumane.org or DelSPCA.org

A Celebration of Black Joy at DTC

The Whitney Project presents A Celebration of Black Joy at the Delaware Theatre Company July 13–17 as part of the Take 2! series. The show features singers Jea Street, Jr., and Nadjah Nicole (finalist on The Voice) and is executive produced by storyteller TAHIRA. Through storytelling and music, the production celebrates the joy that can be found in the lives of people of color throughout their history in America. The shows are outside in the DTC parking lot and are available in “boxes” of two or four people. Visit DelawareTheatre.org

A Grand New Season

The Grand will resume indoor performances on Sept. 26 with a comedy show by Brian Regan at Copeland Hall. It will be the first indoor show at the Wilmington performing arts center in more than a year. Other performers scheduled for October include comedians Theo Von, Lewis Black and David Sedaris and musical acts Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox and The Temptations. Presale tickets went on sale in June with tickets to the general public available July 6 at 10am. The Grand plans to announce its Broadway in Wilmington series at The Playhouse sometime this month. Visit TheGrandWilmington.org

Brandywine Village Market is Back

The Fourth Annual Brandywine Village Market returns to Brandywine Mills Plaza at 19th & Market streets on Tuesday evenings beginning July 13 and continuing through Sept. 28. You can purchase fresh produce, enjoy musical entertainment, visit local vendors, and have dinner along with beer or wine. Hours are 5–7:30pm with no rain date. Visit OldBrandywinePartners.org

Weigh in on Delaware Nature Society

The Delaware Nature Society is looking for public feedback — from what programs you enjoy to how the organization can help you better connect with nature. All those who take the survey are eligible to win a $100 Amazon gift card. Visit DelawareNatureSociety.org

Clifford Brown Jazz Festival Returns

The 34th Annual Clifford Brown Jazz Festival returns to Rodney Square August 4–8. The festival remains free and open to the public, and the organizers will follow whatever COVID-19 restrictions are in place at that time. The lineup of performers is to be announced. Sunday, Aug. 8, features a dance program in partnership with the Delaware Art Museum that will also include the Boysie Lowery Living Jazz Residency graduates’ concert. Visit CityFestWilm.com

Next Fab Webinars

NextFab, which offers mentoring for creators, entrepreneurs and artisans in Wilmington and Philadelphia, has a series of new webinars scheduled. Make it Better: Adobe at Home Webinar is scheduled for July 11 at 1pm. Build a Viable Business with NextFab’s Artisans Accelerator is Aug. 12 at 1pm. And How to Sell Craft Fairs and Markets is set for Aug. 26 at 1pm. To register visit NextFab.com