F.Y.I. – June 2021

Individuals Definitely Worth Recognizing

Out & About Magazine is pleased to see that three individuals profiled in our Worth Recognizing column, authored by Adriana Camacho-Church, recently received 2021 Jefferson Awards for Delaware. Last month, Jeremy Moore, Christian Miller and Markevis Gideon were honored with a Jefferson Award, which recognizes those who perform extraordinary work in their local communities. Past Jefferson Awards winners who were also profiled in O&A’s Worth Recognizing column include Megan Chen, Aman Singh and Maggie Boyd. Congratulations to all the Jefferson Award winners. For more on the Awards, visit Delaware.MultiplyingGood.org

Celebrating Yorklyn

A celebration of the 150-year-old hamlet known as Yorklyn is set for Sunday, June 6 from noon-4pm. There is no admission charge to the event though select activities will have a fee. Activities include an antique auto and train ride, artisan’s market, interpretative dancers, food trucks and live music. Participating venues include Auburn Heights Estate, Center for the Creative Arts, Dew Point Brewery, Garrison’s Cyclery and the Yorklyn Bridge Trail. Visit YorklynDay.org

Downtown Market Returns This Month

The Downtown Wilmington Farmers Market returns to Rodney Square on June 2 and will operate every Wednesday (rain or shine) through Oct. 27 from 10am to 2pm. Produced by Downtown Visions, the Farmers Market offers an array of fresh local produce, plants, herbs and cut flowers as well as arts and crafts, jewelry and home-baked goods. Interested vendors should visit DowntownWilmingtonDE.com/Initiatives

Weekend At Bertha’s

A three-day music festival featuring three Grammy Award winners and a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is set for August 6-8 at Firebase Lloyd in Townsend, Del. Weekend at Bertha’s lineup will include Hall of Famer and Grammy Award-winning pianist Tom Constanten (formerly Grateful Dead) performing in the band Live Dead 69/71 as well as Grammy winners Tony Trischka and Andy Falco performing in the Tony Trischka Band. Other acts include Molly Hatchet, Indro Roy-Chowdury, Zeke Sky and Mark Diomede.

The festival offers daily and weekend camping options. Early-bird tickets are $65 for weekend campout passes and $35-$40 for day-only. Visit EventBrite.com/Weekend-At-Berthas

Virtual Garden Contest – Take Two

The Delaware Center for Horticulture, in partnership with Gateway Garden Center, will be taking submissions through Aug. 2 for its second Virtual Garden Contest. Individuals, families and businesses are encouraged to enter for a chance to win. The contest categories are Flower Garden, Vegetable Garden and Houseplants. Details at TheDCH.org/VirtualGardenContest

Delaware Restaurant Job Matching Program

The Delaware Restaurant Association has created a job matching program in which those looking for a job in the industry can complete a short questionnaire and then be connected with restaurants looking for help. Visit DelawareRestaurant.org/Jobs-Search for the questionnaire and a list of openings. Contact Training@DelawareRestaurant.org for questions about the Job Match program.

AAUW Book Sale Is A Must For Collectors And Bargain-Hunters

The 52nd annual book sale organized by the Wilmington Branch of the American Association of University Women has a new location, but the same wide selection of well-preserved books and related items. The fundraiser, which has supported scholarships for Delaware women since 1969, runs June 11-13 at the Brandywine Town Center (3300 Brandywine Parkway, Wilm.). The sale features tens of thousands of books, plus audiobooks, CDs, DVDs, sheet music, vinyl records, puzzles and ephemera. The books are organized in more than 50 categories. Most items are $1 to $5, with collectibles up to $100 plus. Hours are June 11 and 12 (10am-7pm) and June 13 (10-5). Preferred entry is $10 from 10am-noon on June 11. All books are half price on June 13. Visit Wilmington-DE.AAUW.net/BookSale

Kalmar Nyckel At Wilmington Riverfront

The Tall Ship of Delaware returns to the Wilmington Riverfront with dockside tales by the Kalmar Nyckel captains and mates on July 4, 11, 18 and 25 from noon to 4pm.The free community event offers social-distanced outdoor fun and a chance to learn about the ship from the people who sail it (with several talks per hour). The ship will be docked on the Riverwalk at 550 Justison (adjacent to the Delaware Children’s Museum). Ship appearances are weather dependent; visit KalmarNyckel.org for rain dates.

Howard, St. Georges Win Pro Start Grow Grants

The Delaware Restaurant Association Educational Foundation recently announced that two Delaware high school culinary arts programs are among only 27 high schools nationwide to receive a ProStart grant from the Rachel Ray Foundation. Howard High School of Technology in Wilmington and St. Georges Technical High School in Middletown each will receive $5,000 through the RRF ProStart Grow Grants for demonstrating how their ProStart program educates high school students interested in exploring restaurant and food service jobs and careers. More than $135,000 in grants were awarded national to help high schools improve their existing ProStart programs.

Howard and St. Georges combine for 170 students in grades 10-12 who are pursuing culinary arts certifications. Along with its two other high school culinary arts programs at Hodgson Vo-Tech in Glasgow and Delcastle Technical High School in Newport, the New Castle County Vocational Technical School District serves nearly 350 culinary arts students across all four of its high schools. More than 90% of their students pass the ServSafe Manager Certification Examinations, an industry-recognized credential. Visit DelawareRestaurant.org