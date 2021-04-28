F.Y.I. – May 2021

F.Y.I. Things Worth Knowing

Greenways Expands Website Resources

Delaware Greenways has launched a new website tailored to help people plan adventures on the state’s trails and scenic byways. The new site design features several new and enhanced capabilities including:

• Expanded library of trails and byways to make it easier to find your path to fitness, a scenic getaway or family fun.

• Interactive maps now offer directions to trail heads and parking lots.

• Quick access to status and information on current and past projects

•Ways advocates of Delaware Greenways and the statewide network of trails and byways can help with the expansion of these resources.

“Delaware Greenways’ vision is to connect everyone to where they want to go,” said Mary Roth, Executive Director, Delaware Greenways. Visit DelawareGreenways.org

First State FC Debuts at Abessino

First State FC, a new semi-pro Delaware soccer club, will kick off its inaugural season against Atlantic City FC, Sat., May 8 at Abessino Stadium in Wilmington. Known as the Midnight Riders, First State will compete in the Keystone Conference of the National Premier Soccer League, which boasts more than 90 teams throughout the U.S.

Live At The Jackson Inn

The historic Jackson Inn (DuPont Rd. & Lancaster Ave., Wilm.) presents MAY DAY! Outdoor Show on Sat., May 15, 5-11pm. The marathon concert will feature the music of Hoochi Coochi, Rngleader, MEGA and PinWheel, with Café Rivera’s food truck serving from 6 to 10 p.m. The concert has a $10 cover and is for ages 21 and older. Call 652-9972.

A Ride For The Birds

Urban Bike Project of Wilmington is teaming with the Delaware Ornithological Society for Pedals, Pewees and Pegrines, an exploratory bike ride along the Brandywine River and through downtown Wilmington on Fri., June 4 (5:30-7:30pm). Binoculars will be provided as riders will look to find birds living close to the city — from the ducks in the Brandywine to the small birds singing from the treetops to the raptors that nest Downtown. Ride distance is 5.5 miles. The program is free, but pre-registration is requested. Visit UrbanBikeProject.com

Hagley’s Bike, Hike & Brew Returns

The public is encouraged to bring a bike or stroll through areas of Hagley Museum & Gardens normally closed to foot traffic on Wednesday evenings

(5-8pm) from June 9 thru Aug. 25. Presented by Dogfish Head Brewery, Bike, Hike & Brews offers guests the option to bring a picnic or try the featured food trucks that will be rotated throughout the summer. Dogfish will offer craft beer and Woodside Farm Creamery will be selling ice cream. Admission is $3 for non-members;

free for Hagley members or children 5 and under. Visit Hagley.org

Get Outside, Have A Beer

Dogfish Head Brewery will release its first non-alcohol beer this month while kicking off a partnership with The Nature Conservancy (TNC), the world’s leading environmental non-profit. Lemon Quest is a non-alcohol wheat beer that checks in a just 90 calories per 12-ounce can. The partnership with TNC, “Mother Nature, Let’s Do This” is a year-long initiative that challenges beer and nature lovers to get outside and enjoy nature. Dogfish Head, which began its relationship with TNC back in 2007, will donate more than $50,000 to the organization while including the TNC logo on every package of Lemon Quest. Throughout the year, the brewery will be presenting contests, giveaways and themed events in partnership with other outdoor brands and active-lifestyle icons. Visit DogFishHead.com/MotherNature

First State Ballet Hosts National Competition

First State Ballet Theatre will present the first live event at The Grand since the COVID-19 pandemic began by hosting the National Ballet Competition Fri., May 14. The competition will consist of individual and ensemble performances in front of an invitation-only audience of friends and family. The awards ceremony will be posted on the National Ballet Competition YouTube channel on May 17. Visit FirstStateBallet.org

Buccini/Pollin Group Launches Intern Program For Teens

PGU is a new, three-week, paid internship program just launched by Wilmington-based developer The Buccini/Pollin Group. The program is designed to introduce high school students to all aspects of real estate development – from acquisitions and finance to lease, marketing and operations. The program will begin June 21 and run through July 31. With assistance from Goodwill of Delaware, Delaware Pathways, and Reach Riverside, BPG U will source talent from a diverse pool of high school applicants, especially those who would benefit from a college preparatory experience.

Visit BPGroup.net/career-opportunities

Slam Dunk Becomes Part Of National Hoophall Series

Delaware’s popular Slam Dunk to the Beach high school basketball showcase has been selected to be one of four regional tournaments in a newly formed national series operating under the umbrella of the prestigious Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Hoophall Classic. Slam Dunk will represent Hoophall East and take place Dec. 27-29, 2021 at Cape Henlopen High in Lewes. The other events in the series are Hoophall West (Scottsdale, Az.), Hoophall Central (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

and Hoophall South (Bentonvillle, Ak.).

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Spalding Hoophall Classic held at Springfield, Ma. over Martin Luther King Weekend.

Since its return in 2014, Slam Dunk to the Beach has given fans a chance to see budding Division I college and NBA stars. More than 60 high school players who appeared at Slam Dunk showcase went on to play in the NBA. For more, visit SlamDunktotheBeach.com