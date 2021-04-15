Party Time (Soon)!

As part of this year’s Kitchen Tour, Jillian Harris of The Cute in Charcuterie and Erin Noonan of Magnolia Lounge team up to share tips for the perfect party

With outdoor events popping up and house parties becoming a possibility soon, now is the time to consider what to serve at your future get-together.

Face it: We all could use a little social interaction.

Thankfully, this Sunday, April 18, at 11 a.m., Jillian Harris, owner of The Cute in Charcuterie and Erin Noonan, owner of Magnolia Lounge, will offer suggestions on entertaining during a livestream demo as part of this year’s Kitchen Tour, hosted by Junior League of Wilmington.

“I’m excited,” says Harris, “It’s our first virtual class. But I’m looking forward to seeing people joining on the livestream and learn a little more. It’s just something fun and different to do.”

For the demo, Harris will suggest ingredients that work well for a charcuterie platter and show the best ways to present them, while Noonan will be pairing those charcuterie ingredients with two craft cocktails: Thyme for Tea Vermouth cocktail and a Bruleed Lemon Rosemary Sour.

Both Harris and Noonan have partnered for prior workshops, but this is their first one to be livestreamed. In a short time, they’ve seen success with their students.

“One of the ladies from our workshop, she does cocktails and charcuteries all the time now,” Noonan says. “It’s pretty fun to watch her on Instagram.”

In the video below, Harris and Noonan talk about their livestream class this Sunday, their respective businesses, and what is essential to making charcuterie and craft cocktails.