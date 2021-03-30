What Readers Are Saying – April 2021

About About The War On Words

A monthly column in which we attempt, however futilely, to defend the English language against misuse and abuse

By Bob Yearick, March 2021

“I am not one to email editors but after discovering your monthly column today, I could not resist. I have found a comrade in arms! My pet peeve is the misuse of me and I. I find myself yelling at the television on a regular basis, “it’s me, not I!” My kids would be happy to confirm that for you.

Now I am not going to say that I have perfect use of the English language because I do not. Apparently, I have a problem with the use of still and yet. Again, that would be from my kids, but they may be right. However, I do strive to do my best and I have an issue with people in the spotlight speaking incorrectly. Listen, Oprah, they did not give it to Steadman and I!!!!!! It is like nails on a blackboard for me.

So, thank you for your column. Now that I have found it, I will be looking for it every month. I think I am going to have to check out your book as well. A new fan.”

— Karen Graham

“Always enjoy reading about mistakes made by others with good intentions!”

— Dan Tommey

About Music Man

The shows must go on, and with people like Arden Gild Hall’s Ron Ozer they will

By Jill Althouse-Wood

“Jill, thank you for bringing to light all the hard work Ron Ozer has done for our community and for music and art venues around the country. He is a tireless gem!”

— Cindy Smith Cohen

“Constantly amazed and humbled by Ron. He’s enriched my life by following his passion for music. I hope Delaware realizes what an asset this single person has been.”

— Joe del Tufo

