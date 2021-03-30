F.Y.I. – April 2021

F.Y.I. Things Worth Knowing

PRINCIPLES OF UNDERSTANDING

As part of its ongoing strategy to increase public awareness, Delaware-based Last Stop to Freedom has released five Principles of Understanding. The Principles continue the organization’s efforts to help establish concrete policies and activities that foster racial equality.

“To do so, we must first agree on some initial facts,” says a recent release by Last Stop to Freedom.

The five Principles:

• Understand who built America

• Rewrite American colonial history

• America needs Truth and Reconciliation

• Don’t hate your relatives

• Expand Public Law 105-203 (Network to Freedom Act of 1998)

For details on the five Principals or learn more about Last Stop to Freedom’s efforts, visit LastStopToFreedom.org

SECOND CHANCE COLLABORATIVE

Wilmington Alliance and JPMorgan Chase have launched the Second Chance Employment Collaborative to connect justice-involved locals with stable career pathways in high-growth sectors like IT and healthcare. The Collaborative brings together Wilmington Alliance, Delaware Volunteer Legal Services, Wilmington HOPE Commission, Delaware Center for Justice and Project New Start, and has received a $1 million philanthropic investment over two years from JPMorgan Chase.

The Collaborative will provide justice-involved individuals with legal aid and workforce development resources to connect them with in-demand and stable jobs. It will also work directly with employers and connect people with arrest and conviction records with digital skills assessment and training, career coaching and mentorship, as well as apprenticeships for hands-on jobs training. Currently, nearly nine of 10 employers use a past conviction to screen applicants for job opportunities.

“There are roughly 80,000 Delawareans who have a criminal record for low-level crimes,” said Renata B. Kowalczyk, CEO of Wilmington Alliance. “That means they are unnecessarily shut out from accessing sustainable employment to support themselves and their families. Meanwhile, many employers in our state are growing rapidly and in need of qualified talent.

Our goal is to close that gap.”

Visit WilmingtonAlliance.org

BRANDYWINE ZOO SPRINGS FORWARD

The new-and-improved Brandywine Zoo welcomes spring with an abundance of activity. Spring Break Zoo Discovery will take place April 3-11, offering kids age six to 12 a tour of the zoo with learning stations positioned along the way. Scouts Days are set for April 17-18 enabling Scouts to lead their own adventures and earn badges. An Earth Day Celebration will take place on site on April 24 (10am-1pm) and on May 5 the Zoo will host Sip & Stroll (5-7pm), in which adults can enjoy a beer with animal encounters and other activities available for all ages. Visit BrandywineZoo.org

DISCOVERIES TRAIL CONTINUES TO GROW

The Delaware Discoveries Trail has added an 11th location with the introduction of a new interactive piece of artwork at the Delaware Botanic Gardens in Dagsboro. Designed and painted by local artist Leah Beach of Developing Artist Collaboration, the new location’s artwork was inspired by the bright naturalistic landscapes and colorful plant life that is found throughout the botanic gardens.

“The Delaware Discoveries Trail is a one-of-a-kind experience,” said Liz Keller, Delaware Tourism Director. “As we continue to develop and enhance innovative ways to keep

the state top-of-mind with travelers, the trail has increased awareness of destinations among younger travelers and helped drive off-season visitation.”

While exploring the locations along the trail, travelers can submit four of their #DelawareDiscoveries photos at DelawareDiscoveries.com for a chance to receive a limited-edition prize.

UPDATED DOWNTOWN BUSINESS DIRECTORY

Downtown Visions has created an updated directory for Downtown Wilmington businesses that reflects the changes due to COVID-19. The directory includes retail shops, restaurants and bars, attractions, fitness centers, galleries and event spaces, salons and barber shops, and professional services.

Visit DowntownWilmingtonDE.com/blog

LUNCH LECTURE WITH THE PROFESSOR

The University of Delaware Arts & Science Department will present the virtual lunch lecture “Why Do People Believe Conspiracy Theories?” on Wed., Apr. 28 at 1pm. UD professor Dr. Joanne Miller will discuss the political and psychological determinants of belief in conspiracy theories in general, as well as the findings of her research regarding belief in COVID-19 conspiracy theories. She will also touch on the consequences of belief in conspiracy theories and how to mitigate conspiracy theory beliefs. Visit Poscir.udel.edu

FOOD BANK DE CELEBRATES MILESTONE

In March, The Food Bank of Delaware celebrated its 40th anniversary while also marking one year of providing COVID-19 food relief to residents throughout the state. During that time, The Food Bank distributed nearly 18 million pounds of food and 43,000 households were served at 33 mass drive-thru distribution events. To help achieve those numbers, more than 47,600 volunteer hours were donated by community members. To offer your volunteer services visit FBD.org

GRAND LIVESTREAMS SHOWCASE LOCAL ACTS

The Grand continues its series of ticketed livestream concerts by local musicians. Lyric Drive performs on April 1, Richard Raw and the Word Warrior Band performs April 15, and Jea Street, Jr. performs May 13. All shows start at 8pm. Each performance will be streamed through Vimeo Live and cost $14.99 per device. You do not need a social media account to view the performance. Visit TheGrandWilmington.org

HAGLEY LIBRARY ACQUIRES MAJOR INDUSTRIAL FILM COLLECTION

Hagley has acquired the Cinematic Productions collection, one of the most comprehensive collections from an industrial film company in the country. Cinecraft’s clients included a who’s who of American industry — DuPont, Westinghouse Electric Corporation, Standard Oil Company (Ohio), B. F. Goodrich and Seiberling Tire and Rubber, Republic Steel and Youngstown Sheet and Tube, General Electric Company and more than 100 other companies, trade associations, and government agencies. Celebrities who appeared in these productions include Danny Kaye, Tim Conway, Alan Alda, Merv Griffith, Chet Huntley, Basil Rathbone and Richard Nixon. To explore a portion of the collection, visit Hagley.org