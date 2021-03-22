Hoochi Coochi Livestream Interview with Sug Daniels and Rob Pfeiffer

Delaware’s Hoochi Coochi is growing its fanbase into the Philadelphia area, a trend supported by the band’s featured “Unprecedented Session No. 5” livestream on WXPN’s website on Tuesday, March 23 starting at 6 p.m.

For decades the AAA radio station has supported its reputation for being a launchpad for independent musicians and bands.

“Wilmington four-piece Hoochi Coochi has been at it for four years, rocking sharp-edged soul to get you on your feet and moving,” reads a review of band on WXPN feature on Top 100 Local Artist. “Their new project The Watershed, the band’s first recording since 2017, is punchy, fun, and full of life.”

We caught up with Hootchi Coochi’s lead singer, Sug Daniels, to discuss the upcoming WXPN livestream; her song “Tilton Park” that she wrote with new housemate, Rob Pfeiffer; and also her new song “Heavy.” Here’s what she had to say.

Recommended links:

‘Tilton Park’ song released 2/22

‘Heavy’ Sug Daniels first solo track released 3/14

Live stream titled “Unprecedented Session No. 5”

3/23, 6pm from the WXPN facebook page