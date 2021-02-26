Full Steam Ahead

With a collection of restaurants as its base, Big Oyster Brewery found quick success in the ultra-competitive world of craft beer

It didn’t take long for Big Oyster Brewery to hit it big in the competitive world of craft beer brewing.

Big Oyster is the creation of Jeff Hamer, who also owns Fins Hospitality Group, which operates restaurants in Rehoboth Beach, Lewes and Bethany Beach in Sussex County and also in Berlin, Md. Hamer already had the food and he wanted to create beer that would go with that food. And as a pleasant surprise, what started out as small operation has become a big one ­— in 2018 Big Oyster was recognized as the second-fastest growing brewery operation in the U.S.

In 2005, in its first year of existence, Big Oyster Brewery shipped 500 barrels of beer. In 2020, it shipped 4,000 barrels and the company estimates it will ship 5,000 in 2021.

Harton: “That beer is near and dear to me, because it’s the first recipe we made when I started here. I knew I wanted to make a West Coast IPA, which is a little more dry and clear, and has a really pronounced aroma and just a little bit of bitterness. It’s just a great beer for so many occasions.”

O&A: You’ve grown steadily since you started and now have plans to expand more into Pennsylvania and Maryland. Is there any concern you might be growing too much, too quickly?

Hamer: “From the very beginning, we saw we couldn’t stretch out too far. In the craft beer industry, people want local, and even more so now — it’s become hyper local. And I always considered local for us to be 150-200 miles from here. My goal was, if we could get as many tap handles as we could along the coast and everybody tried it, then when they go back home they could get it at a local package store. So, about 200 miles is our sweet-spot radius, and that 200-mile drive has close to 20 million people in it and that’s a pretty good segment of the market. We don’t want to be any farther than that.”

Harton: “I think a mistake a lot of brewers make is that they go too far and their brand starts to lose its relevance. They go into territories 500 miles away, and that gives them a chance to sell more beer, but at a certain point it’s really difficult for someone in Ohio to relate to your brand in Rehoboth Beach, especially if they’ve never been there or even heard of it. But we’re not even close to running into that issue — we’re still very close to home when you consider the amount of beer we make.”

O&A: Many of your employees have been with you for many years, and several workers who started out as bus boys and waiters are now executives in the company. Why is that two-way loyalty so important to you?

Hamer: “It’s always been our goal to keep people in the company. Next month, we start a 401k for the company. We’ve always had paid vacations — if you get to 15 years with us, you get five weeks of paid vacation — and we have health insurance, we have bonuses. We try to make the place a family — the Fins family we call it. Our motto is a rising tide lifts all in our company, and we really believe that. And if we can grow our family, we can help grow a stronger community, and that’s always been a priority with us.”

O&A: The Covid-19 pandemic has affected everybody, and especially people in the hospitality business. How has it impacted your business and how have you coped with it?

Harton: “In terms of the restaurant side of things, it’s definitely been more difficult. But in terms of the actual beer-making, it really just changed our business model. We went from being draft-beer-heavy [selling to restaurants] and, of course, the pandemic has closed a lot of those restaurants or they have limited seating, so draft beer dropped off the cliff. At the same time, there was really a spike in demand for packaged beer. People were staying at home and picking up their food and buying beer at liquor stores. So, we really saw a shift in our business. It did limit our growth a little bit in 2020, but it didn’t really affect us much at all.”

O&A: Looking into your crystal ball, where do you see Big Oyster Brewing in the next 10 years?

Hamer: “I can see us having a much bigger beer selection. And I think we’ll be the strongest regional player within 200 miles from here in 10 years, probably right behind Dogfish Head in this market. If we can do a tenth of what they’re doing or even a twentieth of what they’re doing, then we’ll become very successful and be very good at what we’re doing.”

— Photos provided.