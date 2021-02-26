F.Y.I. – March 2021

F.Y.I. Things Worth Knowing

WIN REWARDS THROUGH WILMINGTONMADE

Through March 31, you can receive rewards by patronizing Wilmington businesses during the WilmingtonMade Support Local initiative managed by Wilmington Alliance. More than 50 businesses are participating, including restaurants, beauty spas, retail shops, art galleries and more. Every time you make a purchase at one of the participating businesses, simply take a photo of your receipt and send it along with your name and date via text message to (302) 433-6078. Every receipt you submit is another chance to win a gift card to a Wilmington business. Visit WilmingtonMade.com.

DELAWARE CRAFT BEER INDUSTRY BREWS ANOTHER ORIGINAL

Delaware’s craft beer family has a new member as Twisted Irons is set to open later this month at 303 Ruthar Drive in Newark. The Delaware Craft Brewers Guild currently consists of 22 breweries.

Twisted Irons is the creation of partners Matt Found (brewer) and David Markle. The brewery will offer an on-site tasting room and hopes to quickly provide canned and keg beer for off-premise consumption. The brewery will begin operating with four or five beers on tap along with two experimental batches available at the tasting room. Visit TwistedIronsBrewery.com.

NOMINATIONS FOR GOVERNOR’S YOUTH SERVICE AWARDS

Nominations for the Governor’s Youth Volunteer Service Awards are being accepted by the State Office of Volunteerism through March 14. These awards recognize the important contributions made by Delaware’s youth volunteers to their communities. Award recipients will be announced in late April.

To be eligible, the nominated individuals and group members must be 17 or younger during the time of service. Individual nominees must have volunteered a minimum of 100 hours and groups a minimum of 250 hours between January and December of 2020, although additional volunteer activity can also be highlighted to show long-term commitment. Volunteers will be honored in the following categories:

• Individual: An exceptional individual 17 or younger who volunteers.

• Team/Group: Two or more individuals who worked on the same project.

• Emerging Volunteer Leader: An individual 17 or younger who has demonstrated exceptional leadership abilities.

You can access the nomination form at Volunteer.Delaware.gov.

CITY SPORTS FACILITY REBRANDED CHASE FIELDHOUSE

BPG|SPORTS and the Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, have agreed to a joint partnership with JPMorgan Chase that rebrands the state-of-the-art multisport arena in Wilmington and home to the Blue Coats as Chase Fieldhouse. The Chase Fieldhouse will also serve as the home to Titus Sports Academy and Nemours Sports Medicine. The iconic Philadelphia 76ers logo remains emblazoned on the glass visage of the west facade, as it has since the opening of the 161,000-square-foot structure in 2019. The arena seats 2,300. Visit TheChaseFieldhouse.com.

DELART CINEMA OFFERS HOME VIEWING OF NEW FILM RELEASES

We’re in the thick of the film awards season, and most movie theaters have been closed for nearly a year. So how do you get the chance to see new film releases safely at home? DelArt Cinema at the Delaware Art Museum is offering virtual screenings of first-run films, many of them nominees or submissions for the Independent Film Awards, the Golden Globes or the Academy Awards.

Screenings through DelArt Cinema are $12 per film. Once you click on the film title, enter your credit card information and you have up to 72 hours to completely watch the film. You can hook up a laptop to your TV through an HDMI cable, or cast from a device such as your phone or tablet to your TV. Delaware Art Museum members get a discount. Order at DelArtCinema.com.

YES, WILMINGTON! SUMMIT

Wilmington Alliance’s 2021 summit, Yes, Wilmington!, will be held virtually on Thursday, March 18 from 8:30am to 12:30pm. This year’s theme is Equitable Economic Mobility and three national experts will be featured: Samira Cook Gaines (National Partnership Lead for Rising Tide Capital); Andre Perry (fellow at the Brookings Institution, regular contributor to MSNBC and author of ‘Know Your Price: Valuing Black Lives and Property in America’s Black Cities’); Lyneir Richardson (Executive Director of the Rutgers Center for Urban Entrepreneurship and Economic Development). Visit WilmingtonAlliance.org.

BLUE ROCKS TO OPEN IN MAY

The Wilmington Blue Rocks will open their 2021 season at home against the Aberdeen IronBirds on Tuesday, May 4. The Rocks, who are now a Washington Nationals affiliate after many years with the Kansas City Royals, will play a 120-game season in a new 12-team Mid-Atlantic League operating on Major League Baseball’s High-A level. Joining Wilmington in the Northern Division will be Aberdeen, Md. (Orioles), Lakewood, N.J. (Phillies), Brooklyn, N.Y. (Mets) and Hudson Valley, N.Y. (Yankees). Visit Milb.com/Wilmington for complete schedule.