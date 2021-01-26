Quality Approach

From home-baked to Union Street, Sweet Somethings serves up two decades of delectable desserts

Sweet Somethings owner Lee Slaninko built the business like he builds his cakes —using high-quality ingredients, a dash of resilience and a pinch of nostalgia.

Slaninko’s dessert shop on Union Street in Wilmington has produced some of the area’s best cakes, pies, cupcakes and other sweet treats for more than two decades. What began as a home-based business evolved into a tasty stop along North Union Street’s “restaurant row.”

Sweet Success

Slaninko and his ex-wife, Pamela Slaninko, who met in the mid-90s while attending the Culinary Institute of America, began selling desserts out of their home in Kennett Square, Pa.

After a successful run selling to friends and family, Lee and Pamela convinced the owners of Iron Hill Brewery to use their desserts at their Newark location.

Though Sweet Somethings and Iron Hill cut ties in 2013, many other Delaware restaurants such as Culinaria, Cantwell’s Tavern and Two Stones Pub, have added Sweet Somethings’ desserts to their menus.

Mike Stiglitz, owner and director of operations for Two Stones Pub and 2SP Brewing Company, has known Slaninko since 2003 when they both worked for Iron Hill Brewery. A few years later, when Stiglitz opened his own business, it was “a no-brainer” to purchase desserts from Sweet Somethings.

“I can’t source desserts as high-quality and affordably priced as those from Sweet Somethings,” says Stiglitz. “If the last thing a diner eats at my restaurant is a dessert from Sweet Somethings, I know they’ve left happy.”

Sweet Beginnings

Slaninko founded Sweet Somethings on its ability to prepare moist, flavorful and quality products at affordable prices, and not to sell the latest dessert “fad.” He also wanted to avoid what happened in the 1980s, when baking distributors began selling cakes to bakeries (rather than many bakeries creating cakes in-house).

Those cakes didn’t taste good, and is the motivation Slaninko uses to avoid the comment he fears most: “This isn’t as good as it used to be.”

Maintaining quality keeps Slaninko using premium ingredients such as vanilla extract and Philadelphia brand cream cheese even though he goes through a gallon of extract every two weeks (costs $250-300 a gallon compared to $40 for imitation extract) and because the alternative cream cheese brand just “isn’t as creamy.”