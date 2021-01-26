F.Y.I. – February 2021

F.Y.I. Things Worth Knowing

OPPORTUNITIES AT THE DELAWARE CONTEMPORARY

The Delaware Contemporary on Wilmington’s Riverfront is encouraging artists of all stages to apply to its current artist opportunities that explore cutting-edge art-making practices, relevant cultural issues, and topical contemporary art trends. Upcoming exhibition opportunities include Natural Movement: Unapologetic Conversations of Hair and Nonconformity (deadline Feb. 15), Summer 2021 Exhibition (deadline Feb. 15) and 2021 Artists-In-Residence (deadline Feb. 15). Visit DeContemporary.org

THE SOLD FIRM PRESENTS UNIQUE SOLO EXHIBITION

STORM is a 45-minute solo exhibition featuring the artwork of painter Sakana Walls, a current inmate at a Delaware correctional facility. The exhibition opens Feb. 19 and will be on display through Apr. 24 at The Sold Firm (800-B N. Tatnall St., Wilm.).

“We must conquer self-doubt in order to weather our own personal storm; then we’ll be able to learn, understand and respect one another,” reads an artistic statement by Walls, who will be present on video from the correctional facility as guests view the exhibit.

Walls, 46, was incarcerated in 2006 and began drawing in 2010 before taking up painting in 2016. He is a current member of the Delaware Prison Art Program and was a member of the Philadelphia Art Mural Program from 2018-20. Reservations are required to view STORM. Visit TheSoldFirm.com.



GRANT PROGRAM HOPES TO BOOST FUNDRAISING EFFORTS OF ARTS GROUPS

The Delaware Division of the Arts will be offering state arts organizations a significant financial boost through Delaware’s largest day of giving, Do More 24 Delaware, on March 4-5. This year, the Division will provide up to $425,000 in matching funds to its FY2021 arts organization grantees in conjunction with the statewide giving day event. The Division’s “stretch pool” funds will be awarded to grantees who fundraise through the domore24delaware.org website over the 24-hour fundraising period. Do More 24 Delaware is organized by United Way of Delaware and Spur Impact Association.

Division funds will be allocated to its participating grantees in proportion to the donations they raise through the DoMore24 Delaware campaign, including bonuses for organizations with the highest number of donors. Donations will allow organizations to develop new delivery mechanisms, prepare for re-opening their facilities, and resume live production and presentation schedules as COVID restrictions are relaxed.

“We expect that this ‘stretch pool’ incentive will boost arts organizations’ fundraising efforts as well as encourage individuals to donate to their favorite arts organizations,” said Paul Weagraff, director of the Delaware Division of the Arts. “This opportunity benefits arts organizations at a time when COVID restrictions have severely reduced the earned revenues necessary to cover ongoing overhead expenses.”

DIVISION OF THE ARTS ANNOUNCES 2021 ARTIST FELLOWSHIP WINNERS

Twenty-five Delaware artists are being recognized by the Delaware Division of the Arts for the high quality of their artwork. Work samples from 121 Delaware choreographers, composers, musicians, writers, folk and visual artists were judged by a panel of out-of-state arts professionals. Awards were given in three categories: $10,000 for the Masters Award, $6,000 for the Established Professional Award, and $3,000 for the Emerging Professional Award. Fellows are required to offer at least one exhibit or performance during the upcoming year, providing an opportunity for the public to experience their work. Additionally, the work of the Fellows will be featured in a group exhibition, Award Winners XXI, at the Biggs Museum in Dover tentatively set for June 4 through July 25, 2021.

Jennifer Margaret Barker was the lone recipient of the Masters Fellowship, receiving it in the Music Composition category. Barker’s compositions have been performed on six continents by orchestras, chamber and choral ensembles and international artists.

Winners of the Established Professional Awards were: Fostina Dixon, Howard Eberle, Knicoma Frederick, Mara Gorman, Eliezer Gutman, Harold Kalmus, Kim Klabe, Jack Knight, Cassandra Lewis, Jame McCray, Terry Miller, Jane C. Miller, Richard Raw and Eric Zippe.

For a complete list of 2021 Fellowship winners visit Arts.Delaware.gov

WINNERS OF MLK VOICE 4 YOUTH’S FIRST VIRTUAL COMPETITION

More than 24 schools and organizations participated in last month’s first virtual MLK Voice 4 Youth competition in which youngsters creatively shared through livestreaming how Dr Martin Luther King’s legacy guides their response to today’s challenges. In addition to the U.S., members of the virtual audience included viewers from Canada and India.

A $2,000 first-place prize was awarded to Neha Das of Charter School of Wilmington (grade 12). The $1,000 second-place prize went to Adith Thyagarajan of Charter School of Wilmington (grade 12). The $500 third-place prize was awarded to Rishima Mall of Charter School of Wilmington (grade 11).

Other finalists were Deena Johnson (Milford High School, grade 12), Desere Ndikum (Newark Charter, grade 12), Jamel Powell (Powell Academy Homeschooling, grade 9) and Sanchez Raymond (Cape Henlopen High, grade 12).

To produce the event, volunteers were challenged to bring multiple social media platforms together. Judges used both Zoom and Tabroom.com to view and score contestants. Contestants presented through Zoom, and members of the virtual audience tuned in to watch via Vimeo, Facebook, and YouTube.

NEW DELAWARE DISCOVERIES TRAIL ARTWORK UNVEILING IN WILMINGTON

The Delaware Discoveries Trail has added its 10th and newest mural, this one located at the Chase Center on Wilmington’s Riverfront. The art-focused trail, featuring original, interactive outdoor art exclusive to Delaware, was launched in September 2020 by Delaware’s Tourism Office with the goal of creating Instagram-worthy moments with interactive street art painted by local artists. The Discoveries Trail also hopes to bring attention to notable destinations found throughout the state.

Designed and painted by Terrance Vann, the latest mural is a celebration of recent historic moments with Delaware-centric balloons adorning the Chase Center, the location of President-Elect Joe Biden’s acceptance speech in November. The installment is the second Discoveries Trail location at the Riverfront as another of its murals can also be found at the nearby Delaware Children’s Museum.

Visitors to the Discovery Trail locations are encouraged to submit a photo via their Instagram feeds to #DelawareDiscoveries for a chance to win a prize. Visit DelawareDiscoveries.com

