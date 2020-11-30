F.Y.I. – December 2020

F.Y.I. Things Worth Knowing

PGA TOUR COMES TO WILMINGTON COUNTRY CLUB

The PGA TOUR will be coming to Delaware for the first time in 2022. Though no official date has been announced, the TOUR’s BMW Championship is scheduled to be held in late August 2022 at Wilmington Country Club’s South Course. Estimates suggest the event could have a $30 million positive economic impact on Delaware.

“We’re thrilled to be taking the BMW Championship to Wilmington Country Club, one of the finest clubs anywhere in the U.S,” said Vince Pellegrino, WGA Senior Vice President of Tournaments. “The South Course has everything you look for in a traditional championship layout. It will present a strategic test for the world’s best players and a perfect venue for fans and PGA TOUR partners.”

“It is a great honor for Wilmington Country Club to be the first club in the state of Delaware to play host to the PGA TOUR, and to the prestigious BMW Championship,” Club President Gary Ferguson said. “The passion that fans in this area have for golf is unmatched, and they will enjoy the opportunity to watch the best players in the world compete on this spectacular and challenging golf course.”

Wilmington Country Club was established in 1901, with its original 18 holes covering 135 acres. The club relocated in the 1950s, bringing in renowned golf course architect Robert Trent Jones Sr. to design the South Course, which opened in 1959. Playing over 7,500 yards from the championship tees, the South Course has been recognized as one of the United States’ best golf courses by Golf Digest.

LIGHTING UP ODESSA

The Historic Odessa Foundation (HOF) is breaking from its holiday tradition of presenting yuletide vignettes inspired by classic children’s literature. Instead, HOF will bring seasonal sparkle to the 18th- century hamlet with thousands of lights adorning the Historic Houses of Odessa. Look for the Light: Odessa at Night runs through Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, every night from 5 to 10 p.m.

“This year has been a difficult and trying time for everyone. The pandemic has affected all of us on so many levels,” said Debbie Buckson, HOF executive director. “Yet the holidays are a time to be celebrated, in good times, but perhaps most especially in bad.”

The Historic Houses of Odessa is a 72-acre enclave of 18th and 19th century structures located in the town of Odessa, just two miles from DE 1 and off U.S. For more, visit HistoricOdessa.org.

NEW APPROACH FOR WINTER FESTIVAL

The Delaware Art Museum’s annual Winter Festival set for Sat., Dec. 12 (10am-4pm) will be an al fresco event this year. Guests can shop from regional artisans and local fine food and beverage purveyors and listen to festive music performed by traveling carolers.

“We are aiming for a more vintage holiday market feel than just pop-up shopping,” said DAM Director of Operations Heather Morrissey.

The event is free for members; $5 for non-members. To comply with social distancing guidelines, capacity is limited and reserved tickets are required. Rain date is Dec. 13. Visit DelArt.org.

NEW HOME FOR GARRISON’S CYCLERY

Garrison’s Cyclery, arguably Delaware’s most popular bike shop, is moving from its location on Route 52 in Centreville to the historic Garrett Snuff Mill in Yorklyn (near Dew Point Brewing). The new location (2864 Creek Road) will double Garrison’s current size from 2,400 to 4,800 square feet and be operational by early December.

Garrison’s Cyclery is entering its 13 year as an independent bike shop and was founded by current owner/operator Rob Garrison, who got started in the cycling business in 1993, working as a mechanic at Bike Line (Route 202, Wilm.). Garrison says the new shop will have two floors and “allow us to put our elbows out, we were out of space at the old location.”

The ground level will be dedicated to service pits, sales and merchandise. The 1,500-square-foot, second-floor space is dedicated to merchandise.

“You’ll be able to immerse yourself in brand aisles…hats, T-shirts, helmets, kits, jackets…” said Garrison. “People want brand merchandise, and we’re going to offer as much of it as we can get.”

Garrison carries a variety of cycling’s top brands, including Cervelo, Factor, Wilier, Fuji, Kona, Salsa, Pivot, Santa Cruz, All-City and Surly. For more, visit GarrisonsCylery.com.

HOLIDAY ART MARKET IN NEWARK

The Newark Arts Alliance, now in its 27th year, has once again filled its main studio with a collection of artisans offering scarves, ceramics, jewelry, paintings, fiber dolls, photography, quilling, mosaics and artist-made ornaments. This six-week Holiday Art Market ends Jan. 2 and offers lots of shopping opportunity for those seeking unique gifts.

Featured artists include Val Walton, Eleanor Fink, Sarah Dressler, Terry Foreman, Carole Fox, Suzanne Gaadt, Karen Hornor, Wendi Jacobs, Gilda Jennings, Kelly Martin, Stephanie Przybylek, Annie Sinton, and Mary Jane Tyrie.

Guests are limited to six at one time and everyone must wear a mask. Additional personal shopping times are available for $10 per 20-minute interval. Newark Arts Alliance is located in the Market East Plaza at 276 E. Main St., Suite 102, Newark. For shopping hours, call (302) 266-7266 or visit NewarkArtsAlliance.org.