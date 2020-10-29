Not-to-be-missed music news

Dogfish’s Analog-A-Go-Go Celebrates 10 Years

You may have thought COVID would stop it, but no, it’s “all systems go” for Analog-A-Go-Go, the annual music-beer-art celebration that for a decade has been a signature event for Dogfish Head Craft Brewery.

Slated for Saturday, November 7, Analog-A-Go-Go will showcase a line-up of virtual content that includes a livestream performance from folk rockers Mt. Joy, a virtual vendor fair, and a slew of 11 draft-only and limited releases available at their Rehoboth brewpub and/or Milton brewery.

“Who would’ve thought the 10th anniversary of Analog-A-Go-Go would be one of our most ‘digital’ events yet,” said Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer Sam Calagione. “I’m bummed we can’t get together in-person to celebrate this milestone occasion, but am really happy we can share some off-centered ales virtually while enjoying a whole slew of craft-centric goodness.”

For more details, visit Dogfish.com.

Clifford Brown Year-Round

Prepare for more jazz. Cityfest Inc. has committed to streaming live jazz concerts every month (the program began in October).

The move builds on the success of this summer’s Virtual Clifford Brown Jazz Festival, which for the first time moved the nationally known event online and drew a digital audience of 40,000 people from 88 countries.

Clifford Brown Year-Round will showcase jazz musicians from all over the world each month leading up to the 34th Annual Clifford Brown Jazz festival in June 2021—the largest free jazz festival on the East Coast.

In November, the featured event will be an album release concert by The Whitney Project, led by Jonathan Whitney and featuring works from his new album Life’s Dimensions.

December’s event will celebrate the holidays with the Cartoon Christmas Trio and the Wilmington Children’s Chorus Wilmington.

The concerts will be hosted by two Wilmington arts venues: The Delaware Contemporary and Christina Cultural Arts Center.

“In a time of separation and uncertainty we still have the ability to connect through music,” says City of Wilmington Cultural Affairs Director Tina Betz. “It’s an incredible opportunity for all jazz-lovers and a boost for the local arts and music scene.”

All concerts begin at 7 p.m. and will have a small number of in-person tickets available. In-person tickets are $25 and virtual viewing tickets are $10. Tickets are available at CityfestWilm.com.

Taste the Rainbow on Black Friday

With a splash of colors and sounds, Rainbow Records continues its yearly tradition of offering hard-to-find music rarities and custom-made artwork on Black Friday, November 26, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Music fans can choose from more than 100 limited-edition vinyl titles by artists such as Alice in Chains, Beastie Boys, Chris Cornell, Jerry Garcia, George Harrison, Motorhead, and U2.

In addition, the first 100 customers will receive a free limited-run Rainbow Records poster. Customers that spend more $100 get a free limited-run Rainbow Records shirt (while supplies last). More info at RainbowRecordsDE.com

Wellness Support Available for Musicians

It’s no secret that the live event business has been one of the hardest industries hit by COVID. Many musicians have had to cope with the stress and financial hardships that comes with being suddenly unemployed (or underemployed) for several months.

The first resource of its kind, Backline Case Management seeks to connect music industry professionals and their families with a trusted network of mental health and wellness providers. It is a free service for artists, crew members, managers, promoters, agents, and family members.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, more details are available at Backline.care.

Xtianstock Concert A Success at Dew Point

Xtianstock rocked the outdoor amphitheater area of Dew Point Brewing Co., raising nearly 80% more funds that it had in previous years. It was the event’s first time at this location.

The concert helps raise money for the Christian Salcedo Music Scholarship Fund, which provides music lessons and starter instruments to young students living in economically challenged communities.

“This year our Xtianstock fundraising event rose to a new level of achievement,” says Sarah Koon, executive director of the Light Up The Queen Foundation, which administers the scholarship. “We’re thrilled with this success and grateful to Dew Point Brewing Co. for hosting our event.

“We’re also appreciative of all the musicians and volunteers who made this event possible and community members who attended the event, bought tickets, and donated to this cause.”

Musicians and bands performing were Lyric Drive, Ellen Salcedo & Friends, Butch Zito Band, Earl Anem, and Younger Than Charlie.

For more info on the Christian Salcedo Music Scholarship go to LightUpTheQueen.org.

Earth Radio Launches Orbiter

A Philly folk-rock band with local roots, Earth Radio released its second EP, Orbiter, in late October.

According to drummer Daniel Lord, the EP showcases the band’s growth since its 2018 debut, We Build a Mountain. It sounds like the band took a big step.

“[This] features a wide range of music, from hymn-like chanting to electrified rock & roll,” Lord says. “[It] takes the listener on a journey that encompasses Civil War-era marches, Summer-of-Love protest songs and smokey odes to the blues.”

For more info on the band and the new EP, visit EarthRadioBand.com.