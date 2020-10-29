Tasteful Suggestions

Who doesn’t want to make a good impression with their Thanksgiving wine selections, whether you’re hosting or bringing bottles as a guest? To assist in your decision, following are a few options from area experts to consider.

Frank Pagliaro

Owner/Wine Buyer, Franks Wine Beer & Spirits (Wilm.)

With Appetizers:

“Care (pronounced Car A because they’re bougie like that) 2019 Grenache Blanc. From Spain, the winemaker added a touch of Chardonnay to fatten it up a bit. Features lots of white peach and bright green apple. It’s the best $15 bottle of white here on North Union Street.”

With Turkey Dinner:

“Three Sticks 2018 Sonoma Pinot Noir ($50). Made by winemaker Bob Cabral, he’s a good friend of Fred here at the shop, so we like to throw him a little love. It’s a big juicy Pinot with tons of black cherry, cinnamon and vanilla from the oak. Love this wine, even at $50… but show us this issue of Out & About and we’ll hook you up with 20% off!”

With Dessert:

“Van Zellers & Co Tawny Porto (under $20). Chill this beauty down 30 minutes before you pull the pumpkin pie out. It’s a ridiculously perfect marriage of flavors, textures and balance. You’ll thank me later…and so will your wallet.”

Eric Tuverson

Sales Manager, Moore Brothers Wine Company (Wilm.)

With Appetizers:

“Bele Casel Prosecco Extra Dry (17). An ideal accompaniment to mixed appetizers as it goes with many different flavors and textures in food.”

With Turkey Dinner:

“Weingut Emrich-Schönleber’s ‘Lenz’ ($29). We suggest off-dry Riesling-based wines during dinner and this is one I’ve served forever at my table. If you want to serve a red, too, Domaine de Robert Fleurie ($21) is supple and elegant and matches well with roast turkey and the typical trimmings.”

With Dessert:

“Gianne Doglia Moscato d’Asti ($18) or Giovanni Almondo Fossa della Rosa ($23). Both are light, refreshing sparkling wines from Piedmont, and they work with a variety of desserts.”

John Murray

Proprietor, State Line Liquors (Elkton, Md.)

“Thanksgiving is a celebration with family and friends. I have chosen these wines to enhance the festive nature and match your Thanksgiving feast. Enjoy and stay safe.”

Monte Volpe Vermentino ($18.99)

The Greg Graziano family has been farming fruit for more than 100 years. The Vermintino is grown in the high elevation of Potter Valley Mendocino County California near the headwaters of the Russian River. Fermented sur lies and aged in French oak for three months. This wine has tropical fruit flavors with hints of peaches. It’s rich yet dry and complex. It will accompany anything at your holiday feast.

North Valley Pinot Noir ($36.99)

This Willamette Valley wine is produced at the Soter Mineral Springs Ranch. Hints of raspberries, blueberries, cherries and baking spices are very evident in both the smell and taste of this wine.

This is a reflection of cool climate, soils and growing conditions. A perfect fit for your table.

Iron Horse Brut Sparkling ($25.99)

Where rustic meets elegance. Marmalade and baked apples meet hazelnuts and mandarine orange flavors with a finish of clean crisp, rich citrus fruit. A perfect beginning, middle and end to your feast.

Linda Collier

Proprietor, Collier’s of Centreville

Thienot Brut ($49.99)

“My feeling in life is you need Champagne daily and most certainly for any holiday. It goes with all the flavors on the table. One I just started carrying is Thienot Brut. It is rich, nutty and powerful with a lively mousse, and flavors of apples, pear, quince amd mineral. It will easily hold up to all the flavors at your feast. And, let’s admit it, we all feel better when we have bubbles in our glass.”

Bill Galbraith

Proprietor, The Wine & Spirit Co. of Greenville and Tim’s Liquors (Hockessin)

Lapierre Raisins Gaulois 2019 ($21.99)

Lapierre Morgon 2019 ($43.99)

“When most people think of wines for Thanksgiving, they tend to think of Pinot Noir & Riesling. Here at The Wine & Spirit Co. of Greenville and Tim’s Liquors, we are huge fans of Beaujolais, more specifically wines from the famed producer Marcel Lapierre (organic) in the cru appellation of Morgon. Lapierre wines are versatile with a lot of different foods. The Lapierre Raisins Gaulois is playful, fruity and refreshing, as Marcel Lapierre said once: It’s a wine you can drink in the shower. The 2019 Morgon is more serious, powerful with tons of fresh fruit and considered to be one of the greatest wines in all of Beaujolais.”