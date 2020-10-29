F.Y.I. – November 2020

F.Y.I. Things Worth Knowing

ON-DEMAND LEARNING AT MT. CUBA CENTER

Mt. Cuba Center in Wilmington is offering a series of online classes that bring knowledge and know-how skills to you at a time of your convenience. The classes are open to anyone and include The Best Native Plants for Containers, Get The Dirt on Soil and Instant Butterfly Garden. Each class is approximately 90 minutes and costs $15. Visit MtCubaCenter.org.

DCH GARDEN CONTEST WINNERS

The Delaware Center for Horticulture in Wilmington received 64 entries for its first Virtual Garden Contest. This year’s contest included submissions for flower gardens, vegetable gardens and container/kitchen gardens.

Barb Rosen was the winner of the Flower Gardens category followed by Eric and Jason Hoover and Jane Brooks. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church won first place in the Vegetable Gardens followed by John & Shannon Narvaez and Gail Hermenau.

“As an organization with a mission to inspire individuals and communities through the power of plants, we knew how important gardening and being outdoors would be this spring and summer for people to stay active and remain grounded,” said Vikram Krishnamurthy, DCH Executive Director.

To view all the entries, visit TheDCH.org.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY DIRECTOR AWARDED COVETED BOOK PRIZE

Delaware Historical Society Executive Director David W. Young has been awarded the Philip S. Klein Book Prize by the Pennsylvania Association for The Battles of Germantown: Effective Public History in America. The Klein Prize is awarded to the best book on a topic that illuminates the history of Pennsylvania. Klein was a former president of the Pennsylvania Historical Association.

The book includes important connections Pennsylvania had with Delaware, including during the American Revolutionary War and the Underground Railroad. The book is available through Temple University Press at TuPress.temple.edu.

A PHOTOGRAPHIC SALUTE TO ESSENTIAL WORKERS

The Delaware Art Museum will present a celebration of essential workers throughout Wilmington with a photography exhibition opening November 11 in the Museum’s Orientation Hallway. Essential Workers Photography Campaign, created by Operation Technician Iz Balleto and Teaching Artist and Curator in Residence JaQuanne LeRoy, shows the faces and voices of the many people who have kept the Wilmington community going since the start of the current health crisis. It will combine portraits with personal stories of working on the front lines, exploring what essential work entails and honoring those individuals who continue to dedicate their lives to their work every day.

“What’s essential to a community is different than the definition of first responders,” said Balleto, who lost a cousin to COVID-19. “I wanted to highlight the people out here in Wilmington, the heroes in our community, who are more than just doctors and nurses. There are people who take care of children and the elderly; people who make sure we have food, from the bodega to the grocery to the bakery—they all matter. This is a love and a sacrifice.”

“Corner store bodegas represented an area of essential work that stood out for me,” said LeRoy, who curated the exhibit and selected photographer Luna Visions to shoot the subjects. “Growing up in Wilmington, the bodega was a staple, meeting your immediate needs without having to go to a grocery store.

“Understanding most of those are small businesses run by families and the risk they undertook to be open for the community, I thought that was very special and was happy to see as a part of this campaign. Those decisions where you might have to groom someone else to step up and be more involved when elderly people are at risk changes that family dynamic.”

“So many people have supported us in 2020, ensuring that our needs are met and our families remain healthy and cared for,” said Molly Giordano, Interim Executive Director for DAM. “We believe art is an essential resource, and by utilizing the arts, we connect and celebrate our community.”

The exhibition is set to open on Veterans Day (Nov. 11). DAM is open every Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with hours extended to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. Visit DelArt.org.

NEW BOOK HIGHLIGHTS DELAWARE MUSTS

The husband-and-wife writing team of Dan Shortlidge and Rachel Kipp have co-authored a 192-page paperback titled 100 Things to Do in Delaware Before You Die. Published by Reedy Press, the book serves as a handbook to discovering “diamonds in the Diamond State,” from the warm ocean beaches to bucolic farm country, complete with family-friendly listings and must-do itineraries. Shortlidge and Kipp are former reporters for The News Journal , have lived or worked in all three Delaware counties, and have called the state home for 40 years. The book retails for $19.95 and is available at area bookstores.

DRIVE-IN CINEMA AT BELLEVUE PARK

The Grand’s drive-in movies at Bellevue State Park in North Wilmington will wrap up this month with a pair of shows. Hairspray, based on the Tony Award-winning musical, will be featured on Friday, Nov. 13, at 7pm. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory will be shown on Sat., Nov. 14 at 7pm. Cost is $15-$60 per car, depending on the number of occupants. Children under 12 are free. For tickets visit TheGrandWilmington.org.