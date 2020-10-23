Lighting Up The Riverfront

The Grand continues to adjust to COVID-19 with creative programming. Its latest endeavor is a partnership with the Riverfront Development Corporation to present the Winter in Wilmington Drive-Thru Holiday Show. The concept comes on the heels of The Grand’s successful drive-in concerts and movies.

The Holiday Show will open on Black Friday (Nov. 27) and continue through Jan. 3. Guests will drive through a trail illuminated with thousands of lights and enjoy animated installations and interactive music.

“The lights have to be out in our three theaters for the time being as we continue to weather the challenges of the coronavirus,” said The Grand Executive Director Mark Fields. “We see this light show as a way that The Grand can still be a bright light for the entire community,”

“When we made the difficult decision to postpone the Riverfront ice rink for the 2020 season, it was important for us to bring in another family-friendly holiday activity that was safe for all” said RDC Executive Director Megan McGlinchey. “That’s why we are thrilled to partner with The Grand on this exciting project. The Winter in Wilmington Light Show will provide area families with a fun holiday activity that brings many to the Riverfront while ensuring the safety of our guests.”

Tickets are now on sale for $25 per car and available at www.TheGrandWilmington.org. Pre-purchased admission is required.