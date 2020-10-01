Worth Trying: Fall Beers

ACE PUMPKIN CIDER

First released in 2010, this cider has become a seasonal tradition. It’s flavored with cinnamon, allspice and cloves and tastes like pumpkin pie. 5% ABV

BELL’S BEST BROWN ALE

fall tradition for Bell’s, their Best Brown Ale is brewed with American hops and is a smooth, toasty ale with hints of cocoa and caramel. It’s a nice middle-of-the road beer between lighter- bodied variations and malty stouts. 5.8 ABV

BROOKLYN POST ROAD PUMPKIN ALE

Brooklyn uses a touch of spices and pounds of real pumpkins to create a warm but surprisingly crisp spin on the traditional pumpkin ales originally made by American colonists. 5.0 % ABV

CIGAR CITY GOOD GOURD IMPERIAL PUMPKIN ALE

This seasonal ale is brewed with cinnamon, allspice, cloves, nutmeg, and vanilla to emulate the flavors of a decadent, piquant pumpkin pie. Medium bodied with flavors of caramel and roasted pumpkin notes and an underpinning of floral hop bitterness that leads into a smooth blend of pumpkin pie spice. 8.8% ABV

DOGFISH HEAD CAMPFIRE AMPLIFIER

Part of the brewery’s Off-Centered Art Series (featured artwork by Ryan Besch), Campfire Amplifier is a milk stout brewed with graham crackers, cinnamon, marshmallows, cocoa powder and vanilla beans. It’s targeted for a November release, but locally it could be available sooner. 6.5% ABV

FOUNDERS OKTOBERFEST

The Michigan-based brewer went all in on tradition with its Oktoberfest, using imported German malts and hops with a beautiful lager yeast for the finish. Pours an appealing copper hue with a rich, malty and slightly sweet backbone. Founders claims it’s akin to the beer poured in the early days of Oktoberfest and, yes, it adheres to the Reinheitsgebot. 6.0% ABV

NEW BELGIUM VOODOO RANGER ATOMIC PUMPKIN

A special release, New Belgium’s goal with this brew was to position it between a classic Oktoberfest lager and a pumpkin ale. Atomic Pumpkin uses pumpkin juice cinnamon, clover and moderate chili pepper. It is one of the more unique beers of the fall season. 6.4% ABV

SOUTHERN TIER WARLOCK

Brewed as a counterpoint to Southern Tier’s popular imperial ale Pumking, Warlock is an imperial stout that tastes like pumpkin pie laced with coffee and dark chocolate. This full-bodied stout finishes smoother than the Pumking. 8.6% ABV

STONE ENJOY BY 10.31.20

A seasonal double IPA from the renowned West Coast brewery, this intense brew features more than 10 different hops and features a combination of hopping techniques to amplify its peach and tropical notes and overall hop factor. It is brewed specifically not to last, so the beer’s name has practical application. 9.4% ABV

TWO ROADS ROADSMARY’S BABY

A traditional pumpkin ale with a Two Roads spin—it’s aged in rum barrels for added complexity and depth of flavor. The result is a smooth drinking ale with notes of pumpkin, spices, vanilla, oak and a touch of rum. 6.8% ABV

YARD’S UNTERDOG OKTOBERFEST

The Philly-based brewery celebrates Munich with a lightly-hopped, amber-colored Marzen lager. Available through October. 5.6% ABC