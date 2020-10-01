Game-Time Decisions

Café Riviera
4737 Concord Pike # 340, Wilmington, DE 19803
CafeRivierade.com
Reservations Needed? No Number of TVs: 4
NFL Sunday Ticket? No Beers on Tap: Yes, variety
Bottled Beers: Yes, variety
Crowd Favorites (Food): Pizza, Pasta, Jumbo Wings
Game Specials: Large Cheese Pizza, Wings and Cheese Fries for $20.00. Available for dine-in, take-out and delivery. Large Cheese Pizza, Wings, Cheese Fries and a Pitcher of Beer for $25. Available for dine-in only.
Take-Out Options? Yes
To-Go Cocktails? Yes
Chelsea Tavern
821 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801
ChelseaTavern.com
Reservations Needed? No Number of TVs: 4
NFL Sunday Ticket? No Beers on Tap: 33
Bottled Beers: Over 200
Crowd Favorites (Food): Wings, Burgers, Pizza
Game Specials: ALL pizzas $10, ALL Drafts $4.
Take-Out Options? Yes
To-Go Cocktails? Yes
Columbus Inn
2216 Pennsylvania Ave Wilmington, DE 19806
ColumbusInn.net
Reservations Needed? No Number of TVs: 5
NFL Sunday Ticket? No Beers on Tap: 8
Bottled Beers: 30
Crowd Favorites (Food):
Shrimp tacos, pierogies, hummus
Take-Out Options? Yes
To-Go Cocktails? Yes
Deer Park Tavern
108 W Main St, Newark, DE 19711
DeerParkTavern.com online ordering available
Reservations Needed? No Number of TVs: 21
NFL Sunday Ticket? Yes Beers on Tap: 23
Bottled Beers: 34
Crowd Favorites (Food): Wings
Take-Out Options? Yes
To-Go Cocktails? Yes
Dorcea
1314 Washington St, Wilmington, DE 19801
Dorcea.com
Reservations Needed? No Number of TVs: 6
NFL Sunday Ticket? Yes Beers on Tap: 14, mostly craft
Bottled Beers: Manor Hill Citra Splendor, New Begium Juicy Haze, assorted domestics and seltzers
Crowd Favorites (Food): Wings, Meatloaf, Salmon
Game Specials: Chicken/beef nachos; BBQ pulled pork; Miller Lite/Fordham drafts; Bud/Bud Light/Bud Light Seltzers
Take-Out Options? Yes
To-Go Cocktails? Yes
Delivery: Adding delivery through TOAST
online app in October
Grotto Pizza
16 locations throughout Delaware
GrottoPizza.com online ordering available
Reservations Needed? No Number of TVs: 15-25
NFL Sunday Ticket? Yes Beers on Tap: 6-14
Bottled Beers: 16-22
Crowd Favorites (Food): Pizza, wings, bolis,
calzones and cheesesteaks
Game Specials: $4 Miller Lite Big Beers – All Day, Every Day. Saturday/Sunday: $4 Coors Light Big Beers, Monday: $3 Blue Moon pints
Take-Out Options? Yes. Buy any large pizza, get a Mama Grotto for $9
To-Go Cocktails? No
La Pizzeria Metro
3101 Miller Rd, Wilmington, DE 19802
LaPizzeriaMetro.com
Reservations Needed? No Number of TVs: 2
NFL Sunday Ticket? No Beers on Tap: Variety
Bottled Beers: Variety
Crowd Favorites (Food): Wood Fired Pizza,
Oven Roasted Wings
Game Specials: Any Two Pizzas, Two Small Plates and a Pitcher of Beer $45.00. Available for dine-in. -Any two Pizzas, Two Small Plates and Two Bottled Soft Drinks $45.00. Available for dine-in or take-out.
Take-Out Options? Yes
To-Go Cocktails? Yes
McGlynns Pub Polly Drummond
8 Polly Drummond Shopping Center, Newark, DE 19711
McGlynnsPub.com online ordering available
Reservations Needed? No Number of TVs: 27
NFL Sunday Ticket? Yes Beers on Tap: 19
Bottled Beers: 33 / 5 Cans
Crowd Favorites (Food): Wings, Nachos
Game Specials: Available durning all football games $9 Wings, $9 Nachos, $7 Tator Tots, $6 Personal Pitchers of Miller Lite and Yuengling, $8 Personal Pitchers of Blue Moon
Take-Out Options? Yes
To-Go Cocktails? Yes
McGlynns Pub Peoples Plaza
108 Peoples Plaza, Newark, DE 19702
McGlynnsPub.com online ordering available
Reservations Needed? No Number of TVs: 28
NFL Sunday Ticket? Yes Beers on Tap: 26
Bottled Beers: 41 / 11 Cans
Crowd Favorites (Food): Wings, Nachos
Game Specials: Available durning all football games $9 Wings, $9 Nachos, $7 Tator Tots, $6 Personal Pitchers of Miller Lite and Yuengling, $8 Personal Pitchers of Blue Moon
Take-Out Options? Yes
To-Go Cocktails? Yes
Tonic Seafood & Steak
111 W 11th St, Wilmington, DE 19801
TonicSNS.com
Reservations Needed? No Number of TVs: 9
NFL Sunday Ticket? Yes Beers on Tap: 16
Bottled Beers: 25+
Crowd Favorites (Food): Tailgate Teaser, Nachos Grande, Cheeseburger Sliders
Game Specials: Sunday Touchdown Menu
Take-Out Options? Yes
To-Go Cocktails? Yes
Trolley Square Oyster House
1707 Delaware Ave, Wilmington, DE 19806
TrolleySquareOysterHouse.com
Reservations Needed? No Number of TVs: 16
NFL Sunday Ticket? Yes Beers on Tap: 12
Bottled Beers: 25+
Crowd Favorites (Food): Crab grilled cheese, raw oysters, fried chicken club
Game Specials: Special football menu and $6 crushes
Take-Out Options? Yes, curbside
To-Go Cocktails? Yes
Stitch House Brewery
829 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801
StitchHouseBrewery.com
Reservations Needed? Suggested for large parties Number of TVs: 9
NFL Sunday Ticket? No Beers on Tap: See Website
Bottled Beers: Seltzers, ciders and cocktails, but all beer is brewed on-premise: no bottles
Crowd Favorites (Food): Burgers, sandwiches, and appetizers like fried cheese curds, buffalo cauliflower, cheesesteak egg rolls
Game Specials: Happy Hour specials and Big Stitch Nick on special every Sunday; Sunday Brunch options until 3pm along with regular menu
Take-Out Options? Yes
To-Go Cocktails? Take-out crowlers, cocktails and wine