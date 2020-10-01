Game-Time Decisions

Café Riviera

4737 Concord Pike # 340, Wilmington, DE 19803

CafeRivierade.com

Reservations Needed?  No Number of TVs: 4

NFL Sunday Ticket? No Beers on Tap: Yes, variety

Bottled Beers: Yes, variety

Crowd Favorites (Food): Pizza, Pasta, Jumbo Wings

Game Specials: Large Cheese Pizza, Wings and Cheese Fries for $20.00. Available for dine-in, take-out and delivery. Large Cheese Pizza, Wings, Cheese Fries and a Pitcher of Beer for $25. Available for dine-in only.

Take-Out Options? Yes

To-Go Cocktails? Yes

Chelsea Tavern

821 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801

ChelseaTavern.com

Reservations Needed?  No Number of TVs: 4

NFL Sunday Ticket? No Beers on Tap:  33

Bottled Beers: Over 200

Crowd Favorites (Food): Wings, Burgers, Pizza

Game Specials: ALL pizzas $10, ALL Drafts $4.

Take-Out Options? Yes

To-Go Cocktails? Yes

Columbus Inn

2216 Pennsylvania Ave Wilmington, DE 19806

ColumbusInn.net

Reservations Needed?  No Number of TVs: 5

NFL Sunday Ticket? No Beers on Tap:  8

Bottled Beers: 30

Crowd Favorites (Food):

Shrimp tacos, pierogies, hummus

Take-Out Options? Yes

To-Go Cocktails? Yes

Deer Park Tavern

108 W Main St, Newark, DE 19711

DeerParkTavern.com online ordering available

Reservations Needed?  No Number of TVs: 21

NFL Sunday Ticket? Yes Beers on Tap:  23

Bottled Beers: 34

Crowd Favorites (Food): Wings

Take-Out Options? Yes

To-Go Cocktails? Yes

Dorcea

1314 Washington St, Wilmington, DE 19801

Dorcea.com

Reservations Needed?  No Number of TVs: 6

NFL Sunday Ticket? Yes   Beers on Tap:  14, mostly craft

Bottled Beers: Manor Hill Citra Splendor, New Begium Juicy Haze, assorted domestics and seltzers

Crowd Favorites (Food): Wings, Meatloaf, Salmon

Game Specials: Chicken/beef nachos; BBQ pulled pork; Miller Lite/Fordham drafts; Bud/Bud Light/Bud Light Seltzers

Take-Out Options? Yes

To-Go Cocktails? Yes

Delivery: Adding delivery through TOAST

online app in October

Grotto Pizza

16 locations throughout Delaware

GrottoPizza.com online ordering available

Reservations Needed?  No Number of TVs: 15-25

NFL Sunday Ticket? Yes Beers on Tap:  6-14

Bottled Beers: 16-22

Crowd Favorites (Food): Pizza, wings, bolis,

calzones and cheesesteaks

Game Specials: $4 Miller Lite Big Beers – All Day, Every Day. Saturday/Sunday: $4 Coors Light Big Beers, Monday: $3 Blue Moon pints

Take-Out Options? Yes. Buy any large pizza, get a Mama Grotto for $9

To-Go Cocktails? No

La Pizzeria Metro

3101 Miller Rd, Wilmington, DE 19802

LaPizzeriaMetro.com

Reservations Needed?  No Number of TVs: 2

NFL Sunday Ticket? No Beers on Tap:  Variety

Bottled Beers: Variety

Crowd Favorites (Food): Wood Fired Pizza,

Oven Roasted Wings

Game Specials: Any Two Pizzas, Two Small Plates and a Pitcher of Beer $45.00. Available for dine-in. -Any two Pizzas, Two Small Plates and Two Bottled Soft Drinks $45.00. Available for dine-in or take-out.

Take-Out Options? Yes

To-Go Cocktails? Yes

McGlynns Pub Polly Drummond

8 Polly Drummond Shopping Center, Newark, DE 19711

McGlynnsPub.com online ordering available

Reservations Needed?  No Number of TVs: 27

NFL Sunday Ticket? Yes Beers on Tap:  19

Bottled Beers: 33 / 5 Cans

Crowd Favorites (Food): Wings, Nachos

Game Specials: Available durning all football games $9 Wings, $9 Nachos, $7 Tator Tots, $6 Personal Pitchers of Miller Lite and Yuengling, $8 Personal Pitchers of Blue Moon

Take-Out Options? Yes

To-Go Cocktails? Yes

McGlynns Pub Peoples Plaza

108 Peoples Plaza, Newark, DE 19702

McGlynnsPub.com online ordering available

Reservations Needed?  No Number of TVs: 28

NFL Sunday Ticket? Yes Beers on Tap:  26

Bottled Beers: 41 / 11 Cans

Crowd Favorites (Food): Wings, Nachos

Game Specials: Available durning all football games $9 Wings, $9 Nachos, $7 Tator Tots, $6 Personal Pitchers of Miller Lite and Yuengling, $8 Personal Pitchers of Blue Moon

Take-Out Options? Yes

To-Go Cocktails? Yes

Tonic Seafood & Steak

111 W 11th St, Wilmington, DE 19801

TonicSNS.com

Reservations Needed?  No Number of TVs: 9

NFL Sunday Ticket? Yes Beers on Tap:  16

Bottled Beers: 25+

Crowd Favorites (Food): Tailgate Teaser, Nachos Grande, Cheeseburger Sliders

Game Specials: Sunday Touchdown Menu

Take-Out Options? Yes

To-Go Cocktails? Yes

Trolley Square Oyster House

1707 Delaware Ave, Wilmington, DE 19806

TrolleySquareOysterHouse.com

Reservations Needed?  No Number of TVs: 16

NFL Sunday Ticket? Yes Beers on Tap:  12

Bottled Beers: 25+

Crowd Favorites (Food): Crab grilled cheese, raw oysters, fried chicken club

Game Specials: Special football menu and $6 crushes

Take-Out Options? Yes, curbside

To-Go Cocktails? Yes

Stitch House Brewery

829 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801

StitchHouseBrewery.com

Reservations Needed?  Suggested for large parties Number of TVs: 9

NFL Sunday Ticket? No Beers on Tap:  See Website

Bottled Beers: Seltzers, ciders and cocktails, but all beer is brewed on-premise: no bottles

Crowd Favorites (Food): Burgers, sandwiches, and appetizers like fried cheese curds, buffalo cauliflower, cheesesteak egg rolls

Game Specials: Happy Hour specials and Big Stitch Nick on special every Sunday; Sunday Brunch options until 3pm along with regular menu 

Take-Out Options? Yes

To-Go Cocktails? Take-out crowlers, cocktails and wine

