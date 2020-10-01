A Growing Legacy

At a new venue, the Xtianstock benefit concert continues to raise funds along with spirits in the name of music education

Christian Salcedo was a well-loved area musician and music teacher who died in a tragic accident in 2016. Thankfully, his family, friends and associates have continued to keep his benevolent spirit alive with both a concert and music scholarship named in his honor.

On Saturday, October 17, at Dew Point Brewing Co. in Yorklyn, six bands will perform at Xtianstock, a regularly-held event that raises money for the Christian Salcedo Music Scholarship fund.

Over the past three years, four scholarships have been awarded to area children living in economically-challenged circumstances. Administered via the Light Up The Queen Foundation, the $1000 scholarships provide young music students a starter instrument and lessons at Christina Cultural Arts Center in Wilmington.

Two more scholarships will be awarded this year.

“I think that Christian would be so tickled to see how his legacy is honored with Xtianstock and the scholarship—that his friends and family continue to work and play together for the sake of giving some promising kids a new instrument and beginner music lessons,” says Ellen Salcedo, Christian’s wife, who often performed with him onstage.

Ellen Salcedo will perform at this year’s Xtianstock along with the Butch Zito Band, Earl Anem, Lyric Drive, Trip Hazzard, and Younger Than Charlie.

This will be the fourth Xtianstock concert, though the first to be hosted at Dew Point Brewing Co.

Previous concerts were held at an intimate performance area called The Farm, located on Butch Zito’s property. Popularity of the event necessitated the move to a larger venue.

Proper COVID-era protocols will be in place at Dew Point’s outdoor performance area. All guests are required to wear masks and invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets. The brewery’s beer will be available for purchase during the event.

“It’s encouraging that, in a time when a lot of events are being cancelled, this event can continue to raise money in a fun and safe way,” Ellen Salcedo says. “Christian loved to play music for people and put smiles on their faces.”

—Xtianstock will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 17 at Dew Point Brewing Co. in Yorklyn. Tickets and addition information available at lightupthequeen.org