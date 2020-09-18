A Super Sound Performance

David Bromberg marks his 75th birthday with a high-quality livestream performance at Arden Gild Hall

It goes without saying that livestream concerts have become all the rage for music lovers craving live performances in this COVID era.

With a little help from their friends, Arden Gild Hall is going above and beyond what others have done this Saturday night in their first ticketed livestream production: David Bromberg playing live on his 75th birthday.

“Our goal with this event is to set a precedent for quality; something that feels more like a concert film than a livestream,” says George Murphy of Planet Ten, the creative media team that is partnering with the audio experts at Electro Sound Systems and Resolution Rentals to produce the broadcast.

Unlike other livestreams, this broadcast will utilize audiophile-quality sound and be shot on five cinema-grade cameras.

Murphy and his team believe the result will be a show “definitely unique for Delaware, and really to most independent venues in general.”

Saturday night’s show offers several other unique features in addition to the high-quality stream:

The concert will be Bromberg’s first performance with his band since the April release of his critically acclaimed CD-and-DVD combo, Big Road.

The stream’s pre-show (starting at 7:30 p.m. EDT) will include video messages from many of David’s friends and collaborators.

Viewers who purchase the VIP experience upgrade will be able to view an exclusive interview: David Bromberg in Conversation with Jeff Daniels. (The Emmy Award-winning actor is a longtime fan and friend.)

That Arden Gild Hall and its partners are pulling out of the stops for this momentous occasion seems fitting: Bromberg has enjoyed a legendary career as a musician ever since playing with Bob Dylan in the late ‘60s, collaborating with the likes of Willie Nelson, Carly Simon, John Prine, and George Harrison.

“Arden Concert Gild shows are known for their impeccable sound and ambiance, and we were determined to find a way to bring that experience home.” Murphy says, who adds that a successful show this weekend could translate to more high-quality livestreams at Arden later this year.

“We do hope to originate more of these productions from Arden,” Murphy says. “It’s a magical room, paired with a really remarkable production team.

“A success to us is defined by satisfying fans, artists, and ourselves alike with the end product, and reaching a global audience in our own little way. We’ve already done the latter, with virtual ticket sales to a half-dozen countries, including a handful in Australia.”

David Bromberg and his band will perform a livestream from Arden Gild Hall on Saturday, September 19, 2020 starting at 8 p.m., with a pre-show at 7:30 p.m. Cost is: $30 General Admission with a $20 VIP Upgrade that includes David Bromberg In Conversation with Jeff Daniels. Tickets available at www.ardenconcerts.com.