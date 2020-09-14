Photo by Steve Norris.

In its first day open since COVID, the Wilmington food hall offers new features including delivery

For a food hall like DECO, reopening after COVID presented a myriad of challenges. Today the popular downtown dining destination reopens with a few adaptations and additions, including new “DECO On The Go” options for take-out and delivery.

Courtesy of DECO.

“We’re really pushing to hopefully make ‘DECO delivers’ a household name,” says Rich Snyder, Director of Food & Beverage for The Buccini/Pollin Group. “It’s nice that any of the people living out in the burbs can order from seven different [types] of cuisine with one transaction on one delivery.

“That’s something that we haven’t [previously] been able to do. So that’s kind of a big step for us.”

DECO’s current cuisine options include Pizzeria Bardea, Connie’s Chicken & Waffles, Phubs, Al Chu’s Sushi, The Burger Joint, Stu & Sammy’s, and Spark’d Creative Pastry, all of which are open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Managed through Toast software, DECO On The Go option allows guests to order from any or all of DECO’s variety of stalls in a single transaction. Pick-up orders, including alcohol, can be placed in a similar way through Toast.

For guests that chose to dine-in, DECO offers open-air seating, both indoors and outdoors, which meets socially-distance requirements. Dine-in orders can also be placed online directly through each stall on Toast.

Drunken Dunk Salad Bowl-Phubs. Photo by Moonloop Photography.

Masks must be worn at all times unless seated, and guests should remain at their table unless picking up an order or using the restroom.

— DECO is located at 111 W 10th Street, at the corner of 10th and Orange Streets.

