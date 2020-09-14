In its first day open since COVID, the Wilmington food hall offers new features including delivery

For a food hall like DECO, reopening after COVID presented a myriad of challenges. Today the popular downtown dining destination reopens with a few adaptations and additions, including new “DECO On The Go” options for take-out and delivery.

“We’re really pushing to hopefully make ‘DECO delivers’ a household name,” says Rich Snyder, Director of Food & Beverage for The Buccini/Pollin Group. “It’s nice that any of the people living out in the burbs can order from seven different [types] of cuisine with one transaction on one delivery.

“That’s something that we haven’t [previously] been able to do. So that’s kind of a big step for us.”

DECO’s current cuisine options include Pizzeria Bardea, Connie’s Chicken & Waffles, Phubs, Al Chu’s Sushi, The Burger Joint, Stu & Sammy’s, and Spark’d Creative Pastry, all of which are open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Managed through Toast software, DECO On The Go option allows guests to order from any or all of DECO’s variety of stalls in a single transaction. Pick-up orders, including alcohol, can be placed in a similar way through Toast.

For guests that chose to dine-in, DECO offers open-air seating, both indoors and outdoors, which meets socially-distance requirements. Dine-in orders can also be placed online directly through each stall on Toast.

Masks must be worn at all times unless seated, and guests should remain at their table unless picking up an order or using the restroom.

— DECO is located at 111 W 10th Street, at the corner of 10th and Orange Streets.