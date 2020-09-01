One lucky winner will win this tent!

Perhaps you have a story of your own treasure hunt. Or some other intriguing adventure? Then share it with us and have a chance for your short story to be published in the November 2020 issue of Out & About Magazine.

The adventure can be fiction or non-fiction, just make sure it’s compelling. Entries will be judged on content, entertainment value, originality and style. Following are the other requirements:

• Must be original and unpublished and no longer than 2,000 words

• You must submit in electronic format (no handwritten entries)

• No stories containing explicit sex or excessive violence/cruelty

• Include your name, phone number and email

By entering the contest, author gives approval for his or her story to be published in Out & About Magazine. The winning entry may be edited for publication. Entries will not be returned so entrants should keep backup copies of their stories on file.

To be considered, entries must be received by Oct. 1. Send your entry to Contact@TSNPub.com. Subject line: Adventure Story Contest Submission. Winner will be announced in the November 2020 issue of Out & About Magazine. The Grand Prize Winner will receive: REI Kingdon 6 Tent, a $50 Shop Rite gift card for supplies & a gift card to Ted’s Montana Grill to celebrate.



