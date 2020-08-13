Take-Out Tips

Support our local venues and check out their specials, menus, and take-out, dine-in or delivery options!

Buffalo Wild Wings – Takeout. Delivery through DoorDash. Mon-Sun 11-10pm at all Delaware locations. www.buffalowildwings.com.

Cafe Mezzanotte – Takeout Monday-Friday 11-7pm. (Wilmington) Family-size specials available. Weekly wine, beer, and cocktail specials. Delivery via GrubHub. www.cafemezzanotte. net. (302) 658-7050.

Cantwell’s Tavern – Take-out with curbside pick-up and delivery. Dine-in with reservation only. (Odessa) Open 7 days 11:30am-8pm. www.cantwells-tavern.com (302) 376-0600.

Casapulla’s Elsmere – Take-out 7 days a week with regular hours. www.restaurantji.com/de/wilmington/casapullas– (302) 994-5934.

Chelsea Tavern – Take-out with curbside pick-up for pre-pay and Grubhub delivery. (Wilmington) Open Mon-Fri, 11am-10pm; Sat-Sun, 10am-10pm (with brunch service). www.chelseatavern.com (302) 482-3333.

Columbus Inn – Take-out with curbside pick-up. Delivery via UberEats and DoorDash. (Wilmington) Mon-Sat 4-9pm; Sunday Brunch 9am-1pm. columbusinn.net (302) 571-1492

Deer Park Tavern – Take-out with curbside pick-up, delivery, and dine-in with reservation only. (Newark) www.deerparktavern.com (302) 369-9414

Drip Cafe – Take-out with modified menu available for both individual and family-style meals. Open 7 days 7am-4pm. www.dripcafede.com Hockessin (302) 234-4430.

Eggspectation – Takeout featuring to-go menu and Brunch Box combos. Delivery through DoorDash. Offering $5 Bloody Mary or Mimosa pouches to-go. Open daily, 9am-3pm www.eggspectation.com (302) 842-2515.

El Diablo Burritos – Take-out with curbside pick-up options at all five locations: Market Street, Wilmington; Main Street, Newark; Pike Creek; N. Wilmington; and Trolley Square. 11am-9pm, daily, all locations except Market Street (Mon-Fri, noon-6pm) www.eldiabloburritos.com.

El Toro – Take-out and delivery. (Wilmington) 11am-8pm www.eltorode.com (302) 777-4417 or Cantina: (302) 543-5621.

Gallucio’s – Take-out and delivery via phone, Slice, or DoorDash. Daily specials available. (Wilmington) 11am- 9pm. www.gallucios-de.com (302) 655-3689.

Grain Craft Bar + Kitchen – Take-out and delivery at all three locations; featuring 32oz crowlers of beer, crowler cocktails and bottled wine (pickup only). Dine-in with reservation and masks. Kennett (484) 886-4154; Newark (302) 444-8646; H2O (302) 440-4404. meetatgrain.com.

Grotto Pizza – Curbside pick-up and delivery at all Delaware locations. Buy any large pizza, get 2nd half off. 11am-10pm. www.grottopizza.com.

Harry’s Savoy Grill – Open for take-out and offering to-go wines at half price daily. Currently featuring ready-to-cook protein packages to-go. Order online through Menufy. (N. Wilmington) Wed-Sun 4-8pm. Dine-in option starting June 1: W-Su 4-9pm. www.harryshospitalitygroup.com (302) 475-3000.

Home Grown Café – Take-out with curbside pick-up or delivery. Full bar menu available. Open daily, 11am-8pm. Free parking. Family meals/weekly specials available plus half-price bottles of wine. (Newark) www.homegrowncafe.com (302) 266-6993 Purchase a meal for Christiana Care healthcare workers for delivery at hospitals: gf.me/u/xt6rn9.

Iron Hill Brewery – (Newark & Riverfront) Takeout or curbside on a limited to-go menu. Growlers/cans of beer and bottles of wine to-go. Daily specials. Kids eat free Mondays and Tuesdays. order.ironhillbrewery.com/ Riverfront (302 ) 472-2739 and Newark (302) 266-9000.

Island Fin Poke – Take-out with curbside pick-up or delivery through Uber Eats. Download the Toast app for 10% off each order at www.toasttab.com/island-fin-poke-wilmington. (Open daily noon-8pm, open to 9pm starting June 1st. Online ordering: www.islandfinpoke.com (302) 654-8793.

Janssen’ Market & Café – Café open for take-out. All regular offerings. Offering Meals-To-Go for 2, 4, and 6. Curbside grocery pick-up for vulnerable populations. (Greenville) Mon-Sat 7am-7pm; Sunday 8am-6pm. www.janssensmarket.com (302) 654-9941.

Kid Shelleen’s – Take-out with curbside pick-up available Tu-Th, Sun 12-8pm and F, Sa 12-9pm. Dine-in options will begin June 1: Tu-Th, Su 4-8pm and F, Sa 4-9pm. Online ordering available at www.harryshospitalitygroup.com (302) 475-3000.

Limestone BBQ and Bourbon – Takeout with new online ordering. Delivery through DoorDash. Wed-Sun 11am-8pm www.limestonebbqandbourbon.com (302) 274-2085.

Locale BBQ Post – Take-out with full menu plus breakfast. (Wilmington) 10am-6pm www.localbbqpost.com (302) 655-1880.

McGlynns Pub – Take-out with curbside pick-up. Dine-in with reservation only. Open 7 days 11am-8pm. www.mcglynnspub.com Pike Creek (302) 738-7814; Glasgow (302) 834-6661.

Mexican Post – Take-out, curbside or delivery with full menu. (N. Wilmington) Open 7 days/week 11am-9pm. www.mexicanpost.com/ (302) 478-3939.

Mikimotos – Carry-out from 11:30am-7pm in Wilmington. Sushi and limited dinner menu. UberEats delivery available. Dine-in options beginning June 2 by reservation: Tu-Th 11am-9pm, F 11am-10pm, Sa, 2-10 and Su 2-9pm. Online ordering available: mikimotos.com. (302) 656-8638.

Pizza by Elizabeths – Takeout with curbside pick-up. (Greenville) M-Th 4-8pm and F-Su 12-8pm. Dine-in option available June 1: Su, M 11:30am-9pm, W-Th 11:30am-10pm and F, Sa 11:30am-11pm. Weekly cocktail, wine, and dessert specials. www. pizzabyelizabeths.com (302) 654-4478.

Stewart’s Brewing Company – Curbside pick-up. Carryout specials at 10% off. Take-out growlers available at $5 off. Offering online ordering and Grubhub delivery. Tues-Sat 12-8pm. www.stewartsbrewingcompany.com (302) 836-2739.

Stitch House Brewery – Take-out with daily specials, plus to-go wine and beer or cocktail crowlers. Order online on website. Delivery through Grubhub. (Wilmington) Take-out and Dine-in by reservation Mon-Sat 11am-8pm. www.stitchhousebrewery.com (302) 250-4280.

Stone Balloon – Takeout available and Delivery through DoorDash. Cheap Date Night specials and $5 cocktail pouches. Brunch menu available on Saturday and Sunday. Wed-Thurs 4-8pm, Fri-Sat 11am-8pm, and Sun 11am-3pm www.stoneballoon.com 302-266-8111.

Ted’s Montana Grill – Curbside pick-up, plus select bottles of wine and beer to-go, and dine-in options available after June 1 (Christiana) Mon-Sun 11:30am-8pm. Order online at www.tedsonlineorder.com then call on arrival at (302) 366-1601.

Tonic Bar & Grill – Take-out and delivery available through UberEats and DoorDash with menu updates on social media. Beer, wine and cocktails to-go. Dine-in options available beginning June 1. (Wilmington) Mon-Sat 11:30am-7pm. www.tonicbargrille.com (302) 777-2040.

Ubon Thai Cuisine – Take-out via phone or Grubhub or Postmates for delivery. (Wilmington) Tues-Sa 12-7:30pm , Su 12-6:30pm. www.ubonthaicuisine.com (302) 656-1706.

* Venue specials, menus, and take-out, dine-in or delivery options may change. Contact the venue for the latest updates.