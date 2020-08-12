Historic Moment at Historic Landmark?

As Biden announces Harris as VP, Hotel du Pont sets up for big event

Early Tuesday morning two reporters at The New York Times became the first to publicly speculate that the Joe Biden could be using the Hotel du Pont for an upcoming event.

“Just before midnight on Monday, workers darted in and out a side door of the grand old Hotel du Pont… setting up for an unspecified event,” read The Times’ report, which added some suggestive facts:

“But as Mr. Biden plans to accept the presidential nomination from Delaware next week, it is worth noting that the Hotel du Pont was where he announced his 1972 Senate candidacy. It is also where he has made major political appearances in the decades since — including, in March, the last in-person event he held before the coronavirus shuttered the campaign trail for months.”

The Times also noted both event production companies on site were two the Biden campaign had worked with previously.

Immediately following The Times report, multiple news agencies began connecting the dots between the event set-up at the hotel and the news that Biden would be announcing his Vice President pick in the next 48 hours.

When the Harris announcement came electronically from Biden’s campaign late yesterday, guessing shifted to Biden’s and Harris’ first campaign event together.

If Biden’s chooses the Hotel du Pont for such an event, it will be a major historic moment at a locally cherished landmark, one with more than a century of its own history, traditions and folklore.

AP was cautious drawing such conclusions yesterday, reporting that “valets and other staff members milling about the exterior said they didn’t have any details about an upcoming event involving Biden.”

A call from Out & About to the hotel received a similar response.

Whether or not the hotel becomes the stage for launching the Biden-Harris ticket, several prominent Wilmington Democrats expressed positive feelings about the recent news.

“I could not be more pleased with the future president’s selection of Kamala Harris as his running mate,” said Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki on Tuesday evening. “She is smart, tough, and can reach across the ideological aisles.

“Her addition to the Democratic ticket will bring new leadership to our country and great hope to many people. This is a historic announcement, as will be Joe’s acceptance of the Democratic Party’s nomination, which will play out over the next week or so.

“Joe Biden continues to bring honor and attention to the City of Wilmington and we’re proud that he calls our city home. We are here for Joe, because he has always been there for us. It’s a good day for Delaware and the nation.”

Cassandra Marshall, Chair of Wilmington’s City Democratic Committee, echoed similar hopes and sentiments before the Harris announcement.

“Vice President Biden selecting his own Vice-Presidential running mate is not just an important moment for his campaign, but an important moment for Delaware,” Marshall said. “The Bidens are family for us and we’re here to cheer them on all the way to the Presidency.”

“It used to be said that behind every successful man is a strong woman,” said Wilmington City Council President Hanifa Shabazz. “As a woman who is experiencing being the first to occupy a male-dominated position, you can toss that adage out the window. Kamala Harris is making history as the first woman of color to be nominated for Vice President of a major political party, and I know she has the wisdom, strength and determination to stand alongside Delaware’s favorite son, Joe Biden, as they work together to bring our country out of this chaos and back on track.”