Montana Wildaxe To Perform At The Grand’s Concerts By Car

Montana Wildaxe, an area favorite for more than three decades, will be the featured act in the fourth installment of The Grand’s Concerts By Car series.

The concert is set for Sat., Aug. 15 at the Frawley Stadium parking lot on Wilmington’s Riverfront. Showtime is 7 p.m.

“We’ve worked with our partners to create a safe, comfortable, high-quality experience that will blend the special joy of a live concert, the vibe of a drive-in movie, and the charms of a summer evening outdoors,” said The Grand Executive Director Mark Fields. “Capacity is limited for the concert, so be among the first to share in this unique concert experiment that we intend to be the beginning of a summer of entertainment, Grand-style. It is our hope to attract national artists that have typically performed on our indoor stages to our new outdoor configuration.”

In response to patron feedback, The Grand has made the following adjustments:

BATHROOMS will BATHROOMS will be provided courtesy of The Chase Center and Riverfront Development Corporation

Children under 12 are FREE! No need to worry about a babysitter!

No Smoking on site

Bigger digital screens during the concert for easier viewing

Tickets are on sale NOW and are $25 per person (up to four people per car), plus fees. Order by calling The Grand Box Office at 302.652.5577 or purchase online at www.TheGrandWilmington.org.