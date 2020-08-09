The Shows Go On

Riverfront Development Corporation announces Aug. 22 drive-in concert

Wilmington’s Riverfront is becoming the place to be for drive-in concerts.

Following The Grand’s three successful Concerts By Car events held earlier this summer (a fourth is scheduled for Aug. 15), the Riverfront Development Corporation will host Live at the Riverfront, a drive-in concert featuring The Amish Outlaws and Best Kept Soul on Sat., Aug. 22.

The concert will be held at the Riverfront’s commuter parking lot (Justison Street, adjacent to Frawley Stadium). In order to ensure guest safety, guests may watch either from inside their vehicle or from a designated area directly next to it, maintaining social distance at all times.

“We know our community is longing for live music options this summer, but we are cognizant of the need for proper social distancing measures,” said Megan McGlinchey, Executive Director of the RDC. “The RDC is thrilled to be able to present this unique concert experience on the Riverfront.”

“We’re excited to be part of creative ideas that provide entertainment options for the community while respecting the state mandates for safety. You can do both,” said Jerry duPhily, publisher of Out & About Magazine and a co-sponsor of the event.

Vehicles may begin to arrive at 6:30 p.m. with Wilmington-based Best Kept Soul taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. The Amish Outlaws, a cover band from Lancaster, Pa., composed of three Amish members and three “honorary Amish” will follow. There will be no food vendors on site, but guests are encouraged to visit one of the many restaurants along the Riverfront for take-out prior to entering. Alcohol will be prohibited. Masks will be required when outside vehicles.

Tickets are $25 per person and may be purchased online at riverfrontwilm.com. Those with questions should contact the Riverfront Development Corporation at 302-425-4890 or info@riverfrontwilm.com