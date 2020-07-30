F.Y.I. Things Worth Knowing

Rob Kalesse Memorial Classic

Cristina Kalesse, the wife of late local journalist Rob Kalesse (an Out & About contributing writer), was hoping to get a respectable turnout for the inaugural Rob Kalesse Memorial Classic golf tournament. Turns out, the event (set for Sat., Aug. 22 at Rock Manor Golf Club in Wilmington) has already reached capacity. A sold-out field of 112 golfers from 10 states have registered, with proceeds benefiting a cause Kalesse was passionate about: the American Lung Association. The event is sponsored by Green Energy Construction & Consulting, LLC. and though no more tee times are available, you can honor Kalesse and support the American Lung Association by visiting RockManorGolf.com/events or emailing cristina.page@gmail.com

Photo Contest Celebrates the Lighthouse

Through August 14, Lighthouse Cove Dewey Beach is running a weekly photography contest celebrating the history of its lighthouse. A winner will be chosen for every decade the lighthouse existed (it was built in 1979). All photos must be original works taken by the entrant and a maximum of five photos per individual are permitted. For complete details and prizes, visit LighthouseCoveDeweyBeach.com

Delaware Art Museum Revisits Wilmington’s 1968 Riot

In recognition of Black Lives Matter and protests happening in Wilmington and around the world, the Delaware Art Museum has reinstalled the exhibition Black Survival Guide, or How to Live Through a Police Riot. On view now through September 27, the work is a series of 13 retroreflective screen prints by Hank Willis Thomas based on photographs from the Delaware National Guard’s 1968 occupation of Wilmington and a booklet from the period titled Black Survival Guide, or How to Live Through a Police Riot. The 1968 community disturbances in Wilmington came about after the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. and left an indelible mark on the community. For museum hours and more, visit Delart.org

92 Days of Kids

To replace its annual 5K Run/Walk in August, which has been postponed due to Covid-19, the Delaware KIDs Fun has introduced 92 Days of KIDS—a summer-long hunger initiative. The concept is simple: Donate what you can when you can from now until Sept. 14. All funds will go to the KIDS Fund Food Pantry, which provides food for local children struggling with food accessibility in our community. The KIDS Food Fund is using a local fundraising platform, DEGives.org. To donate, visit DeGives.org/fundraisers/92-days-o-kids.

Cool Evenings at Brandywine Zoo

The Brandywine Zoo is hosting Summer Nights Ice Delights on Friday evenings Aug. 14 and 28 from 5-7pm. Kona Ice will be selling cool-flavored shaved ice onsite for guests to enjoy while visiting the Andean condors, red pandas, bobcat, serval, capybara, burrowing owls, eagles, goats, macaws, Scarlet Ibis, and others. Informal presentations will be held for guests interested in learning about some of the conservation programs that the Brandywine Zoo and the Delaware Zoological Society participate in and support. For tickets, visit BrandywineZoo.org or call (302) 571-7747.

Mount Cuba is #1

Mount Cuba was recently named the Best Botanical Garden in North America by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.

The Top 10:

1. Mt. Cuba Center – Hockessin, Del.

2. Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden – Coral Gables, Fla.

3. Minnesota Landscape Arboretum – Chaska, Minn.

4. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens – Boothbay, Maine

5. Missouri Botanical Garden – St. Louis

6. Ganna Walska Lotusland – Santa Barbara, Calif.

7. Bloedel Reserve – Bainbridge Island, Wash.

8. Garden in the Woods – Framingham, Mass.

9. UC Botanical Garden at Berkeley – Berkeley, Calif.

10. United States Botanic Garden – Washington, D.C.