Happy Thursdays

The Delaware Art Museum resumes its Thursday outdoor Happy Hour Series on July 16 with a performance by classic rock band Destination Unknown.

There is no admission charge, though donations are encouraged.

The Happy Hours will continue each Thursday from 5-7:30pm until September 10. In addition, the DAM galleries are open every Thursday with free admission from 4-8pm.

Following is the music lineup:

  • July 16 and August 27 Destination Unknown (Classic Rock)
  • July 23 and August 6 – Edgewater Avenue (Bluegrass/Americana)
  • July 30 and August 13 – The Joseph Whitney Steel Band (Steel Drum)
  • August 20 and September 10 – Ed Dwornik (Singer/Songwriter)
  • September 3 – Sharon Sable (Jazz)

Happy Hours may be cancelled or moved inside due to inclement weather. Please visit delart.org for updates and a current list of musicians.

