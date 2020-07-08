The Grand Announces Second Drive-In Concert

The Grand will feature Echoes: The American Pink Floyd for its second Concerts by Car event on Friday, July 17 (7pm start) in the Frawley Stadium parking lot at Wilmington’s Riverfront.

The concert follows a sold-out debut July 3 featuring The Rock Orchestra. More than 500 people (200 cars) attended.

“We’ve worked with our partners to create a safe, comfortable, high-quality experience that will blend the special joy of a live concert, the vibe of a drive-in movie, and the charms of a summer evening outdoors,” says The Grand Executive Director Mark Fields. “Capacity is limited for the concert, so be among the first to share in this unique concert experiment that we intend to be the beginning of a summer of entertainment, Grand-style. It is our hope to attract national artists that have typically performed on our indoor stages to our new outdoor configuration.”

The July 17 concert will feature several adjustments following feedback from attendees of the first event:

Children under 12 are free

No smoking on site

Bigger digital screens during the concert for easier viewing

“Live music has been Wilmington’s lifeblood over the years, and its recent absence has been keenly felt,” said Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki. “I applaud the efforts of our friends at The Grand, who have found an innovative and groundbreaking way to let us appreciate live music outdoors again. This is just one more example of the many positive, creative initiatives that are now cropping up all over Wilmington in response to our new environment.”

Tickets are $25 per person (up to four people per car), plus fees. They are available by calling The Grand Box Office at 302.652.5577 or online at www.TheGrandWilmington.org. The Grand is not accepting any in-person purchases at our box offices due to the COVID-19 outbreak.