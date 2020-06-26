The Return of Hometown Heroes

Mark Rogers’ local music program debuts Sunday, June 28, on Delaware Public Media

The pandemic has been tough on a lot of industries, and you can certainly count local musicians in on that number. Between cancelled gigs and a struggle to find the means—or the bandwidth—to successfully livestream, it’s been a challenge to play music for audiences. Any audience.

But good news arrives this Sunday with the heralded return of the Hometown Heroes radio program and its longtime and irrepressible host, Mark Rogers. A launching pad for many local musicians and bands for more than 20 years before being canceled at the end of 2019, the program has been reborn at its new home at Delaware Public Media.

“It’s been six months pretty much since I’ve been off the air—and it’s been a weird few months for everyone—but I’m definitely excited to be back,” Rogers says.

Hometown Heroes will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays on WDDE 91.1 FM in Dover, WMPH 91.7 FM in Wilmington and northern New Castle County, and WMHS 88.1 FM in Mill Creek and western New Castle County.

Although Rogers won’t initially have live guests in the studio, he will be joined on-air by musician Darnell Miller as well as Gayle Dillman and Jeremy Hebbel, who will be discussing updates to this year’s Ladybug Festival.

Rogers is looking forward to spinning new tunes from Philly bands like Revolution, I Love You and Church Girls as well as some homegrown Delaware talent.

“The Blues Reincarnation Project just put out a new album,” Rogers says enthusiastically. “I haven’t had the chance to listen to the whole thing, yet. But they are fantastic!”

And it sounds like the people at Delaware Public Media are excited for the show to begin as well.

“Delaware Public Media is proud to present valuable content that cannot be found anywhere else,” says DPM president Jane Vincent. “We are absolutely thrilled that Hometown Heroes will join our growing catalog of locally-originated information and entertainment.”

For more information go to www.delawarepublic.org.