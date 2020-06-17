DRIVE-THROUGH ARIAS

TUESDAY, JUNE 23 & WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24
PERFORMANCES: 6 pm, 6:40 pm & 7:20 pm
WHERE: In front of the OperaDelaware Studios (4 S. Poplar St., Wilmington, DE)
TICKETS: $25 per vehicle
Run time: approximately 20-25 minutes
Drive-Thru Opera
Drive in, roll down your car windows, and enjoy a special outdoor concert at OperaDelaware Studios (4 S. Poplar St., Wilm.) June 23 and 24 (rain date: June 25). Songs will be performed by Julia Swan Laird (soprano), Natalie Rose Havens (mezzo-soprano), Matthew Vickers (tenor), Daniel Rich (baritone), and OperaDelaware’s head of music staff Aurelien Eulert (piano).
To ensure your safety and that of our artists and staff, only a limited number of cars will be allowed in the parking lot for each performance slot. Performance times are 6pm, 6:40pm and 7:20pm. Tickets are $25 per vehicle and can be purchased at OperaDe.org
Real-time supertitles for this performance will be available on any web-enabled mobile device through LiveNote. For more information, see operade.org/livenote.