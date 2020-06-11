HIGHMARK VIRTUAL WALK RAISES $675,000

DELAWARE’S FRIENDSHIP HOUSE IS CURRENT TOP FUNDRAISER

COVID-19 may have changed Highmark’s game plan for its annual walk, but the health insurance company’s event is still making great strides.

So far, the 2020 Highmark Walk for a Healthy Community has raised more than $675,000 for local nonprofit organizations in Delaware and Pennsylvania as part of its virtual walk (actual walk was restructured due to the pandemic). Thirty of the participating non-profits are Delaware-based, collectively raising more than $124,000.

This year’s virtual campaign has been extended until July 15, allowing participating organizations additional time to garner support and donations for their missions. Participants can take their first virtual steps anytime they like until the end of the campaign by walking on a treadmill, in a park, or simply around their neighborhood.

The virtual event’s top fundraiser overall is Delaware’s very own Friendship House, an organization that serves individuals experiencing homelessness and partners with them during their transition from dependency to self-sufficiency. This is Friendship House’s fifth year participating in the walk and they have raised more than $60,000.

“Our goal was to recruit more walkers because the more walkers we have, the more fun we have at the event,” says Kay Preston, Friendship House Board Member and Walk Chair. “Despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic, we are excited that we have more walkers this year than ever.

“Being in quarantine for most of the recruiting time meant we had to rely on social media, emails and newsletters to get the word out. Friendship House’s Communications Director, Kristen Reisor, and all our team leaders have been key to our success. We can’t thank Highmark enough for their leadership, and every year we can count on a well-organized and fun event.”

To register for the Highmark Walk for a Healthy Community in Delaware and to support the many deserving nonprofits, follow this link: Wilmington Virtual Walk. To learn more, and for a full listing of participating organizations, visit www.walkforahealthycommunity.org.

“We are very excited about this year’s virtual Highmark Walk for a Healthy Community currently ongoing throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware,” said Evan Frazier, senior vice president of community affairs, Highmark Health. “The walk benefits 260 nonprofit organizations, helping them to further advance their missions during this critical time. It’s not too late to participate, and we encourage everyone to consider signing up for one of the virtual walks.”

The Highmark Walk for a Healthy Community began in 2003 and has raised more than $15.6 million. In addition to Wilmington, the walk is held annually in Pittsburgh, Laurel Highlands, Erie, Harrisburg, Lehigh Valley and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.