Green With Envy

Delaware Center for Horticulture announces Virtual Garden Contest

The Delaware Center for Horticulture, in partnership with Discover, is inviting gardeners of all ability levels to enter its Garden. Contest celebrating the magic of gardening and nature. Taking a virtual approach to DCH’s annual City Gardens Contest, all submissions will be taken electronically, expanding the reach of the contest. Gardeners of all ages are encouraged to participate, including children. The contest is open now and will run through July 31.

“During this time of social distancing, people are turning to nature and gardening for inspiration and healing. Many people are starting their own Victory Gardens growing vegetables and herbs, while others are spending more time outdoors tending to their spring flowers,” said Vikram Krishnamurthy, DCH’s Executive Director. “Even those with no outdoor space have created their own indoor oases with an array of houseplants. We want to celebrate these spaces for healing and transformation, and so we encourage individuals, families with or without children, and businesses to enter for a chance to win.”

The contest includes three categories: flower garden, vegetable garden, and houseplants. Childrens’ gardens (12 and under) will be judged in separate groups per category. Everyone is eligible to enter, and entry to the contest is free. Only one entry form per household or business is allowed. Entries will be accepted until July 31, 2020. Prizes will be awarded in September and include a free Household membership to DCH, a popular gardening book, and a certificate of achievement. All entries will be posted on our website for everyone to enjoy. Visit https://www.thedch.org/content/virtual-garden-contest to enter.