Amazon To Open Fulfillment Center in Wilmington

New facility will create more than 1,000 full-time jobs

On Tuesday, May 19, Amazon announced plans to open a new, state-of-the-art fulfillment center at the site of the former General Motors assembly plant in Newport. The move will create 1,000 full-time jobs, bringing Amazon’s employment of Delawareans to around 3,500.

Amazon will lease a built-to-suit building, developed by Dermody Properties, at the site of the former GM plant, which closed in 2009 and was demolished in 2019. This is the first venture in Delaware for Dermody Properties, a premier e-commerce, logistics real estate development firm.

“Amazon already employs more than 2,500 Delawareans, and we welcome additional investment that will result in more jobs for Delaware families — especially at vacant industrial sites that are ideal for redevelopment,” said Delaware Governor John Carney. “Delaware has a world-class workforce, a central location and a quality of life that is second to none. For those reasons and more, Delaware is a great place for businesses of all sizes to grow and create jobs.”

Amazon first launched operations in New Castle in 1997 with its first fulfillment center in the network and launched its second Delaware fulfillment center in Middletown in 2012. The company has now grown to more than 110 fulfillment centers in North America and 185 globally, fulfilling millions of customer orders every day.

Amazon’s new operations facility will span more than 820,000 square feet on the ground floor. Employees at the site will work alongside innovative Amazon robotics technology to pick, pack and ship smaller customer items such as books, electronics, small household goods and toys. In addition, Amazon will hire for roles in human resources, operations management, safety, security, finance and information technology.

“The First State was home to Amazon’s first fulfillment center 23 years ago,” said Ryan Smith, director of Amazon robotics fulfillment centers in North America. “I’m proud to see the continued growth and investment in Delaware with our newest fulfillment center in Wilmington.”