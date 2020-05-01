Support Our Local Restaurant Partners

See below for venue, hours, payment, delivery and pickup options

Buffalo Wild Wings – Takeout. Delivery through DoorDash. Mon-Sun 11-10pm at all Delaware locations. www.buffalowildwings.com

Casapulla’s Elsmere – Take-out 7 days a week with regular hours. (302) 994-5934.

Cantwell’s Tavern – Take-out with curbside pick-up and delivery. (Odessa) Open 7 days 11:30am-8pm. www.cantwells-tavern.com (302) 376-0600

Chelsea Tavern – Take-out with curbside pick-up for pre-pay and Grubhub. (Wilmington) Open 7 days, noon-10pm. www.chelseatavern.com (302) 482-3333

Columbus Inn – Take-out with curbside pick-up. Delivery via UberEats and DoorDash. (Wilmington) Mon-Sat 3-8pm; Sunday Brunch 9am-1pm. collumbusinn.net (302) 571-1492

Drip Cafe – Take-out with modified menu available for both individual and family-style meals. Open 7 days 7am-4pm. www.dripcafede.com Hockessin (302) 234-4430

Eggspectation – Takeout featuring to-go menu and Brunch Box combos. Delivery through DoorDash. Offering $5 Bloody Mary or Mimosa pouches to-go. Wed-Sun 9am-3pm www.eggspectation.com (302) 842-2515

El Diablo Burritos – Take-out with curbside pick-up options at Pike Creek, N. Wilmington and Trolley Square locations. 11am-8pm www.eldiabloburritos.com

El Toro – Take-out and delivery. (Wilmington) 11am-8pm www.eltorode.com (302) 777-4417 or Cantina: (302) 543-5621

Gallucio’s – Take-out and delivery via phone, Slice, or DoorDash. Daily specials available. (Wilmington) 11am- 9pm. www.gallucios-de.com (302) 655-3689

Grain Craft Bar + Kitchen – Take-out and delivery at all three locations; curbside at Kennett Sq and H2O locations. Open Thurs 3-8pm, Friday-Sun noon-8pm. Kennett Sq offers 32oz crowlers and bottled wine (pickup only). Kennett (484) 886-4154; Newark (302) 444-8646; H2O (302) 440-4404. meetatgrain.com

Grotto Pizza – Curbside pick-up and delivery at all Delaware locations. Buy any large pizza, get 2nd half off. 11am-10pm. www.grottopizza.com

Harry’s Savoy Grill – Open for take-out and offering to-go wines at half price daily. Currently feauring classic menu items from Kid Shelleen’s plus ready-to-cook meats and fresh frozen seafood to-go. (N. Wilmington) Wed-Sun 4-8pm. www.harryshospitalitygroup.com (302) 475-3000

Home Grown Café – Take-out with curbside pick-up or delivery. Full bar menu available. Open daily, 11am-8pm. Free parking. Family meals/weekly specials available plus half-price bottles of wine. (Newark) www.homegrowncafe.com (302) 266-6993 Purchase a meal for Christiana Care healthcare workers for delivery at hospitals: gf.me/u/xt6rn9

Iron Hill Brewery – (Newark & Riverfront) Takeout or curbside on a limited to-go menu. Growlers/cans of beer and bottles of wine to-go. Daily specials. Kids eat free Mondays and Tuesdays. order.ironhillbrewery.com/ Riverfront (302 ) 472-2739 and Newark (302) 266-9000

Island Fin Poke – Take-out with curbside pick-up or delivery through Uber Eats. Download the Toast app for 10% off each order at www.toasttab.com/island-fin-poke-wilmington. (Open daily noon-7pm. Online ordering: www.islandfinpoke.com (302) 654-8793

Janssen’ Market & Café – Café open for take-out. All regular offerings. Offering Meals-To-Go for 2, 4, and 6. Curbside grocery pick-up for vulnerable populations. (Greenville) Mon-Sat 7am-7pm; Sunday 8am-6pm. www.janssensmarket.com (302) 654-9941

Kid Shelleen’s – Classic menu items and to-go cocktails now being served at Harry’s Savoy Grill during renovations at Kid’s. (N. Wilmington) Wed-Sun 4-8pm. www.harryshospitalitygroup.com (302) 475-3000

Limestone BBQ and Bourbon – Takeout with new online ordering. Delivery through DoorDash. Wed-Sun 11am-8pm www.limestonebbqandbourbon.com (302) 274-2085

Locale BBQ Post – Take-out with full menu plus breakfast. (Wilmington) 10am-6pm www.localbbqpost.com (302) 655-1880

McGlynns Pub – Take-out with curbside pick-up. Open 7 days 11am-8pm. www.mcglynnspub.com Pike Creek (302) 738-7814; Glasgow (302) 834-6661

Mexican Post – Take-out, curbside or delivery with full menu. (N. Wilmington) Open 7 days/week 11am-9pm. www.mexicanpost.com/ (302) 478-3939

Mikimotos – Carry-out from 11:30am-7pm in Wilmington. Sushi and limited dinner menu. UberEats delivery available. (302) 656-8638. Online ordering available: mikimotos.com

Stewart’s Brewing Company – Curbside pick-up. Carryout specials at 10% off. Take-out growlers available at $5 off. Offering online ordering and Grubhub delivery. Tues-Sat 12-8pm. www.stewartsbrewingcompany.com (302) 836-2739

Stitch House Brewery – Take-out with daily specials, plus to-go wine and beer or cocktail crowlers. Order online on website. Delivery through Grubhub. (Wilmington) Mon-Sat 11am-8pm. www.stitchhousebrewery.com (302) 250-4280

Stone Balloon – Takeout with Cheap Date Night specials. $5 cocktail pouches and $10 32oz pop-top bottles of beer, wine and select cocktails on tap. Delivery through DoorDash. Wed-Sun 5-9pm www.stoneballoon.com 302-266-8111

Ted’s Montana Grill – Curbside pick-up, plus select bottles of wine and beer to-go. (Christiana) Mon-Sun 11:30am-8pm. Order online at www.tedsonlineorder.com then call on arrival at (302) 366-1601

Tonic Bar & Grill – Take-out and delivery available with new menu. Beer, wine and cocktails to-go. (Wilmington) Mon-Sat 11:30am-7pm. www.tonicbargrille.com (302) 777-2040.

Ubon Thai Cuisine – Take-out via phone or Grubhub or Postmates for delivery. (Wilmington) Tues-Sat 12-7:30pm. www.ubonthaicuisine.com (302) 656-1706