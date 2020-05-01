It’s Time for Watch Party

After raising $4600 during its first Netflix watch party in April, Movies on Tap returns with Back to the Future on May 15

April marked the start of the fifth year of Movies on Tap, a monthly fundraiser series hosted by Penn Cinema Riverfront that pairs silver-screen gems with delicious beers provided by area breweries.

Over four years the series has helped raised more than $150,000 for local non-profits.

“The Movies on Tap series has been built on the idea of celebrating classic movies, great regionally-brewed beer and local community champions,” says the series’ founder Ryan Kennedy, vice president of marketing at Harvey, Hanna & Associates.

When Penn Cinema closed in March in response to COVID-19, the series hit a wall. Shortly afterwards, Kennedy suggested a fix with a temporary switch to Netflix.

The trial run—a Netflix watch party of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark on April 25—exceeded expectations and raised $4,600 for the Food Bank of Delaware.

“We are so proud of the results from our first ever virtual edition of Movies on Tap and thankful we found a new way to continue to support the community through a fun and interactive format during these challenging times,” Kennedy says.

The funds raised from the Indiana Jones watch party went specifically to feeding children in at-risk communities in our area during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“With the $4,600 raised, the Food Bank will be able to distribute the equivalent of 13,710 meals,” says Larry Haas, chief development officer of Food Bank of Delaware. “Thanks again to everybody who joined the virtual Movies on Tap; what a fun and creative way to safely support the community and impact hunger in our state.

“A perfect example of Delawareans coming together to support each other.”

In the spirit of supporting those in need during the pandemic, Movies on Tap is teaming up with the Delaware Restaurant Association this month to help restaurant industry employees currently out of work due to the pandemic.

Funds from the upcoming May 15 watch party of Back to the Future will go to the DRA’s recently formed grant program called E.A.T.s (Emergence Action Trust).

Headed by president and CEO Carrie Leishman, the DRA points out that the need is great at this time, as the restaurant industry employs one out of every 10 people in Delaware.

“Our goal is to provide $500 grants to as many qualifying displaced workers as possible,” Leishman said in March during the announcement of the E.A.T.s program. “Our initial goal of raising $1 million would provide 2,000 grants to those most in need.”

Currently the program has raised more than $150,000 for out-of-work restaurant employees.

“We realize this is another population in Delaware that has been hit hard by the pandemic,” says Kennedy. “We look forward to continuing the Movies on Tap tradition in a few weeks with Back to the Future and helping to assist in the cause how we can.”

To participate in the May 15 Neflix watch party of Back to the Future, go to www.degives.org/fundraisers/mot-at-home-2