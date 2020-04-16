Virtual Run, Real Virtue

Delaware Hoppy Beer Run raises money for out-of-work restaurant industry employees

Yes, the event may have been virtual, but the money raised is very much real.

In what may have been Delaware’s biggest virtual run/bar crawl ever, the Delaware Hoppy Beer Run/Crawl helped raise more than $8,800 for DE EATs, a grant program created for restaurant industry employees by the Delaware Restaurant Association.

On Saturday, April 11, more than 320 participants logged a combined 1,892 miles running and walking.

“This event was totally unique for us,” says Nic DeCaire, founder and president of Fusion Racing, which helped organize the event. “We’ve never done an event like this, especially one that included a run, a bar crawl, and a virtual post-race party.

“For a first-time event, and putting it together in one week’s time, it was great. We got to follow people’s progress all day, see their mileage, and then every five minute via our social media platform, we were featuring another bar or restaurant in Delaware. We featured 66 throughout Delaware.”

Timothy’s of Newark rallied an impressive number of 96 participants to lace up their sneakers for the event, followed by Stone Balloon Ale House (67) and Klondike Kate’s Restaurant & Saloon (28).

As a result of having the biggest team, Timothy’s of Newark was awarded $500 by Velo Amis, a Newark-based non-profit advocating and supporting causes important to the local running and cycling communities.

The event was spearheaded by Fusion Racing and Standard Distributing with sponsorship from Yuengling, Out & About Magazine, and Catalyst Visuals.

“Standard is definitely interested in trying to help out the restaurants and bars,” DeCaire added. “We are going to continue to try to find different ways to do that. Whether it’s this event or something similar, we’ll be working with Standard to see how we can help the restaurant industry until we all get back on our feet.”

