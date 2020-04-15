Whipping Up Fun and Funds

Indiana Jones watch party on Netflix will raise COVID-19 response funds for at-risk children in Delaware

Indiana Jones is back in action. This time he’s coming to the rescue to help raise COVID-19 response funds for area children through the Food Bank of Delaware.

Residents across the state are invited to watch Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark during a Netflix watch party on Saturday, April 25, at 8 p.m. Participants are encouraged to make a donation, 100-percent of which will go to emergency food kits for at-risk children in need during school closings.

“There are more than 117,000 people in our community who rely on the Food Bank of Delaware and our network of community partners for food,” says Larry Hass, Chief Development Officer at the Food Bank. “As this pandemic intensifies, they are at even greater risk of missing meals.

“We want to thank each of you for committing resources to our response efforts… This will be a creative and fun way for fans of the Food Bank and Raiders of the Lost Ark to support our response efforts to the Covid-19 crisis while maintaining social distancing.”

The family-friendly watch party is being organized by Movies on Tap. Over the past four years, the Movies on Tap film series at Penn Cinema Riverfront has raised more than $150,000 for local non-profits by bringing back classic movies and pairing them with a beer tasting, usually featuring products from area craft breweries.

“We’ve found that people are eager to help good causes, especially if they can have a good time doing it,” says Movies on Tap founder Ryan Kennedy, VP of Marketing for Harvey, Hanna & Associates. “Movies on Tap is a unique collaboration between community, non-profits and breweries – and an opportunity to showcase our favorite classics on the big screen again.

“Although current circumstances will make this particular experience different, it could be just as fun and will certainly make a positive impact in our community. We’re proud to partner with the Food Bank during this time of crisis.”

Watch-party participants are encouraged to give what they can in terms of donations and also order take-out from local restaurants and/or perhaps pick up some local beer for the event.

“Everyone has limited options right now, but people still want to help,” Kennedy says. “We’ve had a tremendous response to this idea and think it will be another example of Delawareans coming together at a moment when it’s needed the most.”

To participate in the Netflix watch party of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark on Saturday, April 25 go to: www.degives.org/fundraisers/movies-on-tap-home-food-for-children