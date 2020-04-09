Need some quality entertainment while you’re dealing with the COVID-19 Crisis? Here are 20 recent movies chosen by our critic, Mark Fields. Most, if not all, are available via On Demand, Netflix or Amazon Prime.

14 from 2019

The Farewell

Awkwafina has a break-out performance as a Chinese-American woman resisting the norms of her traditional family when they decide to keep her grandmother’s terminal illness from her. A glimpse into Asian family dynamics turns out to be rather universal.

Harriet

An earnest and well-made film biography of abolitionist/advocate Harriet Tubman didn’t get the audience it deserved. Beautifully photographed with a solid cast, the movie fleshes out an important American icon as a living person, as portrayed by Cynthia Erivo. Leslie Odom Jr. and Janelle Monae provide excellent support.

The Irishman

We’ve seen this story of violent but supposedly honorable wiseguys before; in fact, we’ve seen it in a Martin Scorsese film with Robert DeNiro and Joe Pesci in the cast. Nevertheless, as a valedictory meditation on thug life, The Irishman reminds us all of the consummate storytelling gifts of the celebrated director and the melancholic lived-in performances of its stars. In essence, it’s a gangland Twilight of the Gods.

Knives Out

Headed by Daniel Craig and Jamie Lee Curtis, the all-star cast—also featuring Michael Shannon, Toni Collette and Chris Evans—has a ball chewing up the scenery in Rian Johnson’s homage/spoof of hoary parlor whodunits. Cleverly scripted and tautly directed, Knives Out manages to evoke a few genuinely surprising twists amid the guffaws and winks.

Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver dazzle in this searingly honest depiction of the decay of a once-solid marriage. Written and directed by Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha), the film avoids the easy villainizing of either party in this painful but ultimately compassionate story. Instead, we share, rather than merely observe, the excruciating challenge of ending a marriage while attempting to preserve a family.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The first two-thirds of this movie is a loving if laconic fairy tale of late ‘60s Hollywood, as evoked by fading matinee idol Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stalwart stunt man and errand boy Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Full of eccentrics and odd balls, this would have been enough. But the finale comes with an unnecessary and unwanted dose of Quentin Tarentino’s signature uber-violence and gore.

Parasite

Winner of the Palme D’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, this subversive South Korean feature is a comedy of (ill) manners as a destitute family slowly and horribly ingratiates itself into the home of a wealthy one. Directed and co-written by Bong Joon Ho (Okja, Snowpiercer), the film defies expectations by producing evermore-uncomfortable laughs as the invasion progresses.

Uncut Gems

Who could believe that one of the most compelling and self-deprecating film performances of the year would come from Adam Sandler? But it does. Sandler plays Howard Ratner, a charismatic but restless New York jeweler on the verge of a career-making transaction. But in closing the deal, he must first overcome all the unpulled threads of his personal and professional life. It’s directed with jittery bravado by independent film darlings Josh and Benny Safdie.

Booksmart

The characterization of this bawdy coming-of-age story as a distaff Superbad is unfairly reductive. Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein rollick through an incredible and entertaining night of pre-graduation hijinks under the direction of actress Olivia Wilde.

Dolemite Is My Name

Eddie Murphy embodies the on-the-nose title role with relish in a comedy about a performer chafing for movie stardom, even if it means making a profane and improbable martial arts thriller on the ultra cheap. Welcome back, Wesley Snipes!

Ford v Ferrari

A high-octane thriller starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon as a driver and auto designer fighting the odds to build a new race car to challenge Ferrari at the 1966 race at Le Mans.

Little Women

Actress-director Greta Gerwig, who garnered attention with her debut Lady Bird, puts her interpretation on the classic Alcott story. With Saoirse Ronan and Emma Watson.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The ninth and final chapter of the colossal sci-fi saga with re-boot master J.J. Abrams back in the director’s chair…you decide if the conclusion lived up to impossibly high expectations.

The Two Popes

Two lions of the acting world—Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce—play outgoing Pope Benedict and incoming Pope Francis in a thoughtful drama of faith and politics.

Six from 2018

A Star is Born

A well-traveled movie story gets new life with solid performances and terrific music from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper (who also directed).

BlacKkKlansman

The incredible true story of a black cop in 1970s Colorado Springs who successfully infiltrates the Klan. True to form for director Spike Lee: both clever and poignant.

Eighth Grade

Startlingly genuine glimpse of middle school anguish through the eyes of a thoroughly awkward girl trying to fit in and get by.

Black Panther

The most mature and satisfying superhero movie in memory, with compelling characters and an exhortation of black culture.

Paddington 2

For the kiddies, an animated comedy about a sweet-natured teddy bear that blends humor and adventure.

The Favourite,

An unconventional take on the reign of England’s Queen Anne with a trio of female stars: Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone