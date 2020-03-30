Worth Trying: Creative Coping

Creative coping ideas to deal with the current crisis, suggested by our staff

Meditation

If you found yourself in a negative headspace during these strange times, you may benefit from some mindful meditation practices. Mediation has been used for thousands of years by Hindu yogis and Buddhist monks with the goal of emptying the mind of thoughts that can provide profound and lasting calmness to your central nervous system. There are many phone apps that can help guide you, like Calm, Headspace and Waking Up, just to pick a few. I found the most benefit by practicing every day. Whether it’s five minutes or an hour, it’s been very beneficial for me to clear my mind daily.

— Tyler Mitchell, Creative Director

Broadway HD

Live theater world has been hit hard during this pandemic, but a subscription to Broadway HD gives you the chance to watch shows you perhaps never got a chance to see as well as classics that you’d like to see again. The monthly fee of $8.99 includes productions like Phantom of the Opera, as well as Disney’s Broadway hits, Stephen Sondheim, Riverdance, and a selection of family favorites. You won’t find Hamilton here, but it sure is fun to sing along with The Sound of Music or Bye Bye Birdie. Subscribe at broadwayhd.com.

— Beverly Zimmermann, Special Projects

Be a Stair Climber

Can’t get outside for your regular walk, run or bike ride? Become a stair climber. Unless we live in a rancher, most of us, including apartment dwellers, have access to stairs. Start climbing those stairs two, three or more times each week. See if you can steadily increase the number of round trips you achieve. Make it a little more challenging by carrying a light dumbbell in each hand. No dumbbells around? Substitute heavy books.

— Bob Yearick, Contributing Editor

McMillions on HBO

I don’t eat much fast food nowadays and rarely get hooked by corporate promotions, but as a kid growing up in the ‘90s, I faithfully collected pieces for the McDonald’s Monopoly game promotion. It turned out that I had no chance of winning because the promotion was rigged from 1989-2001 by one man working for the promotion company. I’m not going to give away any spoilers, but it’s a compelling and sometimes humorous conspiracy mini-series with lots of twists and turns.

— Tyler Mitchell, Creative Director

Reduce Photo Frame Clutter

You know all those framed family photos you’ve collected over the years? Are they overwhelming your bookcases, dressers, night stands and living room tables? Take them out of the frames and glue them to a large poster (buy online if stores are closed or you can’t go out). A 22×34-in. poster will accommodate many prints, especially if you cut out the backgrounds, silhouetting people and animals in each photo.

— Bob Yearick, Contributing Editor

Virtual studios To Stay on Track

Quarantine doesn’t have to mean totally giving up on your routines and hobbies. Thanks to a tremendous effort by a few local providers, I’m able to stay on track with Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and fitness training. If your studio is temporarily closed, I’d highly recommend Evolution Submission & Grappling. They have transitioned to an instructional YouTube Channel (get details and access at evolutionsubmissiongrappling.com & facebook.com/EvolutionSubmissionGrappling) and online drilling sessions. They’ve even sent my son and me personalized Facebook messages and videos to introduce new drills we can work on at home! For personal training options, online group fitness classes and more, Scott McCarthy at Balance Strength & Fitness Center has evolved his offerings as well (Balancefitnesstraining.com and facebook.com/bsfgym/). Balance has even dropped off equipment to their member’s homes! Missing your Yoga and Pilates classes? Pure Yoga in Trolley Square is now offering live virtual classes through Zoom (pureyogapilatesstudio.com and facebook.com/pureyogapilatesstudio/). We have options, folks.

— Matt Loeb, Production Manager

Declutter Your house

Go through your closets, attic, basement, garage, and drag out all the stuff you haven’t used or worn in years. Give it to a charity, assuming they are still open as you read this, or sell it on eBay. Or throw it out!

— Bob Yearick, Contributing Editor

Decorate Your House

There is a growing trend to decorate the house with Christmas lights as a way to cheer up people. If you can afford the slight bump in your electric bill, it’s a bright and fun way to make a difference in your neighborhood.

— Beverly Zimmermann, Special Projects

Lend A Hand

Channel your anxiety with the most rewarding endeavor of all—helping your community. Volunteer opportunities are abundant. Find out how your efforts can be best utilized by visiting Volunteer.Delaware.gov. The site will direct you to various agencies with need specifics.

— Jerry duPhily, Publisher

OUT & ABOUT MAGAZINE ONLINE ARCHIVES

In need of more reading material? Head to OutAndAboutNow.com to read the online versions of Out & About Magazine from 2013 to now! Just click the magazine cover in the top right corner (Click And Read).

— Tyler Mitchell, Creative Director

Meals on Wheels Needs You!

Everyone who receives Meals on Wheels is age 60 or over, with the average age in the mid-70s. This is an age group that has increased risk for serious complications for COVID-19. Meals on Wheels, which each day delivers more than 3,000 meals, currently needs more volunteers. If you are healthy and able to spare a couple of hours during a weekday lunchtime, Meals on Wheels needs to hear from you. Visit MealsonWheelsDE.org.

— Bob Yearick, Contributing Editor