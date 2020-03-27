BE A WINNER!

ENTER THE OUT & ABOUT WRITING AND PHOTOGRAPHY/ART CONTESTS

Attention, all you budding writers, photographers and artists out there: It’s time to show us your stuff.

Not only is there a chance for your work to be published in Out & About Magazine, but winning entries also will receive a great prize package that includes: movie tickets, baseball tickets, free ice cream, mini golf, free bike rentals, free lunch and more…

The theme: What I Learned from the COVID-19 Crisis

For instance:

How I Learned to Social Distance



How I Spent My Spring in Quarantine? (instead of How I Spent My Summer Vacation)



Things I No Longer Take For Granted

Winner in each age category for Writing and Photography/Illustration Contest (must be age 8 or older)

• Age 8-10: 350-600 words

• Age 11-14: 500-1000 words

• Age 15 & older: 600-1000 words

WRITING CONTEST

Stories must interpret the theme above, meet word-limit requirements and be submitted below. Deadline for entries: April 17.

PHOTOGRAPHY/ILLUSTRATION CONTEST

Must interpret the theme above and be submitted below. Scan or photography of illustration is accepted. Deadline for entries: April 17.