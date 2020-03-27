BE A WINNER!
ENTER THE OUT & ABOUT WRITING AND PHOTOGRAPHY/ART CONTESTS
Attention, all you budding writers, photographers and artists out there: It’s time to show us your stuff.
Not only is there a chance for your work to be published in Out & About Magazine, but winning entries also will receive a great prize package that includes: movie tickets, baseball tickets, free ice cream, mini golf, free bike rentals, free lunch and more…
The theme: What I Learned from the COVID-19 Crisis
For instance:
- How I Learned to Social Distance
- How I Spent My Spring in Quarantine? (instead of How I Spent My Summer Vacation)
- Things I No Longer Take For Granted
Winner in each age category for Writing and Photography/Illustration Contest (must be age 8 or older)
• Age 8-10: 350-600 words
• Age 11-14: 500-1000 words
• Age 15 & older: 600-1000 words
WRITING CONTEST
Stories must interpret the theme above, meet word-limit requirements and be submitted below. Deadline for entries: April 17.
PHOTOGRAPHY/ILLUSTRATION CONTEST
Must interpret the theme above and be submitted below. Scan or photography of illustration is accepted. Deadline for entries: April 17.