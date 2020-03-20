Unique Challenge for Out & About’s Worth Recognizing Columnist

“Worth Recognizing,” a monthly feature that recognizes a member of the community who is going “above and beyond,” is one of the most popular pages in O&A. Each installment is written by Adriana Camacho-Church, who works full-time as a specialist for the New Castle County Library System, where she creates and organizes programs and services for children and the immigrant community.

Earlier this week, the tables were turned on Adriana as she became the focus of an article – written by her husband, Steven, a reporter with Bloomberg News who is based in Wilmington. When Adriana underwent emergency brain surgery at Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, Steven filed this story in Bloomberg News, which describes in compelling detail the challenges of receiving critical medical care in the midst of a pandemic.