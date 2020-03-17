Support Our Local Restaurant Partners

See below for venue, hours, payment, delivery and pickup options

Casapulla’s Elsmere – Take-out 7 days a week with regular hours. (302) 994-5934.

Cantwell’s Tavern – Take-out with curbside pick-up. (Odessa) Open 7 days 11:30am-8pm. www.cantwells-tavern.com (302) 376-0600

Chelsea Tavern – Take-out with curbside pick-up for pre-pay. (Wilmington) Open 7 days. Lunch 12-2pm; Dinner 5-10pm. www.chelseatavern.com (302) 482-3333

Deer Park Tavern – Take-out with curbside pick-up. (Newark) Open 7 days 11:30am-8pm. www.deerparktavern.com (302) 369-9414

Drip Cafe – Take-out with modified menu available for both individual and family style meals. Open 7 days 7am-2pm. www.dripcafede.com Newark (302) 565-4685; Hockessin (302) 234-4430

El Diablo Burritos – Take-out at all locations. (Wilmington, Newark, Pike Creek, N. Wilmington) 11am-8pm www.eldiabloburritos.com

El Toro – Take-out and delivery. (Wilmington) 11am-8pm www.eltorode.com (302) 777-4417 or Cantina: (302) 543-5621

Gallucio’s – Take-out and delivery via phone, Slice, or DoorDash. (Wilmington) 11am-9pm. www.gallucios-de.com (302) 655-3689

Grain Craft Bar + Kitchen – Take-out and delivery at all three locations; curbside at Kennett Sq and H2O locations. Open for lunch and dinner 11am–8pm; Kennett Sq offers 32oz crowlers and bottled wine (pickup only). Kennett (484) 886-4154; Newark (302) 444-8646; H2O (302) 440-4404. meetatgrain.com/

Grotto Pizza – Take-out and delivery at all Delaware locations. Buy one pizza get 2nd half off. 11am-10pm. www.grottopizza.com

Home Grown Café – Take-out and delivery. Newark street parking 15-minute grace periods and call city lots are free. (Newark) Monday-Friday 11am-8pm; Sat-Sun 9:30am-8pm. www.homegrowncafe.com (302) 266-6993

Iron Hill Brewery – (Newark & Riverfront) Takeout or curbside on a limited menu. order.ironhillbrewery.com/ Riverfront (302 )472-2739 and Newark (302) 266-9000

Island Fin Poke – Take-out and delivery. (Wilmington) Mon-Sun 11am-7pm. www.islandfinpoke.com Phone orders only: (302) 654-8793.

Janssen’ Market & Café – Café open for take-out. All regular offerings. Offering Meals-To-Go for 2, 4, and 6. Curbside grocery pick-up for vulnerable populations. (Greenville) Mon-Sat 7am-7pm; Sunday 8am-6pm. www.janssensmarket.com (302) 654-9941

Kid Shelleen’s – Take-out. Open at 11am. (Wilmington) Online order available at www.kidshelleensde.com (302) 658-4600

Locale BBQ Post – Take-out with full menu plus breakfast. (Wilmington) 10am-6pm www.localbbqpost.com (302) 655-1880

McGlynns Pub – Take-out with curbside pick-up. Open 7 days 11:30am-8pm. www.mcglynnspub.com Pike Creek (302) 738-7814; Glasgow (302) 834-6661

Mexican Post – Take-out, curbside or delivery with full menu 7 days per week. (N. Wilmington) www.mexicanpost.com/ (302) 478-3939

Mikimotos – Carry-out from 11:30am-7pm in Wilmington. Sushi only. (302) 656-8638. Order online: mikimotos.com

Stanley’s Tavern – Take-out food and beer via package store (including growlers). Full menu plus Irish menu while available. Now offering in-house food specials to-go. (N. Wilmington) Tues-Sun 11am-8pm (302) 475-1887

Stewart’s Brewing Company – Take-out with curbside pic-up. Take-out growlers also. Open 7 days 12-8pm. www.stewartsbrewingcompany.com (302) 836-2739

Stitch House Brewery –Take out with full menu plus Faire Market menu plus take-out crowlers. Delivery available. (Wilmington) 11am-8pm www.stitchhousebrewery.com (302) 250-4280

Ted’s Montana Grill – Take-out with curbside pick-up if requested. (Christiana) Mon-Fri 11am-8pm; Sat-Sun 12-8pm. Online ordering available at www.tedsmontanagrill.com (302) 366-1601

Ubon Thai Cuisine – Take-out via phone, Grub-Hub, or Postmates. (Wilmington) Tues-Thurs 12-8pm; Fri-Sat 12-9pm. www.ubonthaicuisine.com (302) 656-1706

Washington Street Ale House – Carry-out from 11:30am-7pm in Wilmington. (302) 658-2537 Order online: wsalehouse.com