Basketball & Art At Blue Coats

The Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, will host ART MADNESS on Saturday, March 21, at the 76ers Fieldhouse. A pop-up art gallery and basketball-themed art competition featuring local visual artists, the event, presented by The Sold Firm, will offer fans the opportunity to purchase artwork, prints, apparel and more from a host of local vendors, in addition to enjoying live painting and art demos.

Artists interested in entering the competition or reserving pop-up gallery space to vend must access the “Blue Coats Events” tab at thesoldfirm.com. Space is limited and will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 6 p.m.; the Blue Coats tip off with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants at 7 p.m. For tickets, which include the basketball game and the art show, visit bluecoats.gleague.nba.com. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to local youth sports programs.