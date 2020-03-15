Art Museum Features Local Artists

For more than 50 years, Margo Allman and Helen Mason have challenged traditional expectations for contemporary art in the greater Wilmington area. The Delaware Art Museum is celebrating these two pioneering artists with Layered Abstraction: Margo Allman & Helen Mason, a Distinguished Artist Series retrospective, in its premier exhibition gallery space from March 21 through Sept. 6. Both Allman and Mason have dedicated their artistic careers to exploring the infinite possibilities of abstraction. Visit delart.org for the latest exhibitions, programs and performances at the museum.
